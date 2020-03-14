The Canadian Parliament closes with the fears of coronavirus spread

Canadian MPs have voted to suspend the country’s parliamentary activity over fears of Wuhan’s coronavirus spread one day after Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced his self-isolation.

The evolution comes a day after Prime Minister Trudeau’s wife, Sophie Grégoire Trudeau, tested positive for coronavirus after a trip to the United Kingdom, and announced that the Canadian leader would be isolating and working from home.

All parties in parliament agreed on Friday to suspend activity for more than a month until April 20, without members to vote against the suspension, according to Canadian broadcaster CBC.

It is likely that the Canadian annual budget, expected to be released later this month, will also be delayed.

Parliament managed to pass Bill C-4 on the subject of the new trade agreement between Canada, the United States and Mexico, but this bill would require royal consent from the governor general before it enters into force.

Vice President Chrystia Freeland on Thursday announced a package of stimuli to help alleviate the economic impact of the coronavirus outbreak after speaking with Alberta Prime Minister Jason Kenney, who said that at least 20 billion would be needed. dollars.

While Canada has not imposed strict travel restrictions, Prime Minister Trudeau said on Friday that his government was planning to restrict some international travel.

Canadian airline Air Canada, however, suspended all flights to Italy, one of the countries with a major coronavirus outbreak, the week before.

Meanwhile, at the provincial level, both British Columbia and Quebec have warned residents about international travel, and Ontario has closed all schools in the province for the next three weeks.

“As you have seen, there are recommendations for traveling outside of Canada. We are in the middle of coordinating with the Americans, obviously, at our borders, in our actions. We will continue to evaluate what we can do and how we can keep Canadians.” security and we will not close the door on any ideas, “Trudeau said in an interview with Radio-Canada.

