The Canadian prison ombudsman calls the COVID separation ‘excessive about’

TORONTO – Measures to curb the spread of COVID-19 pandemics in the country’s prisons violate their human rights even though authorities are acting in the context of a public health emergency, the prison ombudsman said of Canada on Friday.

In a lengthy analysis, Ivan Zinger said strict detention of prisoners put them in difficult circumstances, though he did not address specific incidents of disturbance that were said to be related to pandemic.

“The most important option for many infected inmates is bathing, or calling a lawyer, my office or a family member,” said Zinger, the correctional investigator. “Basic human rights and dignity … must be respected.”

Data from Correctional Service Canada shows at least 196 inmates in five of the nation’s 43 prisons – in Quebec, Ontario and British Columbia – tested positive for coronavirus. The Mission Institution of B.C. is the worst, with 65 cases. There was a death. Only 743 inmates – around five percent – were tested.

However, Zinger called it “deeply concerning” that prison authorities flagged about 400 inmates for being under some form of medical separation, which meant confined to a cell for all but 20 minutes a day. Some may be isolated for other disease or non-COVID reasons.

The ombudsman learned that the prisons had detained the prisoners, closed the gyms, libraries and other communal spaces, and suspended communal programs and food. Even more stringent measures are in place in facilities with uprisings, he said.

“Daily access to the yard and fresh-air exercise are extremely restricted, only offered every two days, half an hour twice a week or sometimes suspended just right.”

Zinger reported a “general spike” in incidents at several facilities involving non-compliant inmate behavior, protests, threats against staff, attacks on prisoners and other disturbances.

On Thursday, an inmate at the Donnacona Institution in Quebec told The Canadian Press that guards this week have removed a peaceful protest against lockdown with gasoline and rubber bullets. He said a prisoner needed hospital care. The prison rights group is John Howard’s society similar to the reported hearing of officers talking to percussion grenades to eradicate Collins Bay prison in Ontario.

Correctional Service Canada confirmed two incidents on Friday. It said an inmate was injured in Collins Bay on April 15 when staff used “disruption devices” to bring inmates back to their cells. The service also confirmed an inmate needed outside treatment following the Donnacona riot.

“The CSC is reviewing the circumstances of any incident in which the force is being used and taking appropriate steps to prevent or improve our use of force skills,” a spokesman said.

Investigators are unable to go to jail because of the pandemic, but Zinger said his office works and has received nearly 150 COVID-related complaints since mid-March.

“At a time when prisons are closed to the wider public, my office is committed more than ever to brighten prisons in Canada,” he said.

He recommends mandatory testing and masks for inmates and staff. He also recommends better communications between the wards and the media.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published on April 24, 2020.