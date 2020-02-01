The candidates finally prevail against Iowa Caucus

(KWWL) – Two days before the Iowa Caucus, democratic candidates are pushing through Eastern Iowa for the last time.

The candidates spoke to many crowded Iowan rooms and listened to why they should be chosen.

Sen. Elizabeth Warren, who is among the top four in the polls, made one of her stops in Iowa City.

“We will have a government that works not only for those who have the money, not only for those who hire lobbyists and lawyers, but also for the rest of us. Are you ready for it?” Senator Warren said.

In addition to Warren, the mayor of South Bend, Pete Buttigieg, is in the polls. Buttigieg spoke to Iowans in Anamosa and recognized the effects of the caucus.

“Given how seriously Iowans take the responsibility that comes with the influence you have, I think you are very keen to examine us and kick the tires for any ideas that you bring up.”, Buttigieg said.

Many candidates also stopped in the Cedar Valley, Tom Steyer held a town hall in Waterloo. In a one-on-one interview with the KWWL, Steyer says that candidates have to address more than the average voter.

“Whoever goes after Mr. Trump has to hit him in business and target the people who are conquering the spectrum so that we can all get to the polls so that we can flood him and I am the person who can. ” “Said Steyer.

Senator Amy Klobuchar also stops in the Cedar Valley. Klobuchar attended a rally in Cedar Falls.

One of the frontrunners, Bernie Sanders, was again in Hawkeye State. Sanders have rushed back to the campaign since the impeachment proceedings against the Senate.

“No matter how you think politically, we don’t want a president who despises the constitution, the rule of law and democracy.” Sanders said.

Another front runner, former Vice President Joe Biden, is in Iowa. Biden like the rest of the candidates trying to win undecided Iowans.

“The fact is that the next president will inherit a divided country and world in disarray. There will be no time for on-the-job training.” Vice President Biden said.

Andrew Yang fought in the state capital and wants to move east on Sunday.

All candidates who make the last moves for the main stage on Monday.