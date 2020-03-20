The Cannes Film Festival is postponed by a coronavirus crisis

The Cannes Film Festival was the last item to be postponed, as the crisis continues coronavirus.

The event, which was held from 12 to 23 May has been moved to “the end of June and beginning of July 2020”.

Organizers of the Festival de Caen: “At this time, the global health crisis, our thoughts reach victims COVID-19, and we express our solidarity with all those who struggle with this disease.”

They continued: “As soon as the situation in France, the international health and medicine will allow us to assess the real chance, we will bring the decision in accordance with our regular consultations with the French Government and the Municipality of Canna, as well as with members of the board of the festival, film industry professionals and all event partners. “

The statement added that the Cannes Film Festival “provides vocal support to all those who firmly calls on all to respect the general closure and asks for solidarity in these difficult times for the world.”

73rd Festival in Cannes – Credit: Antonin Tulier / AFP

Earlier this month (March 4), festival organizers announced on the status of its events in 2020 after the abolition of MIPTV due coronavirus fears.

MIPTV (Marché International des Programs de Télévision) – it is the content of the content market, where industry leaders can create a network of co-production, buying, selling, financing and distributing entertainment products. He had to run from 30 March to 2 April.

In a statement posted on the “Connect”, the festival and the market say: “We understand the concern that has been expressed after the transfer of a series of Caen and the abolition of MIPTV, but does not say anything today that the Cannes Film Festival will not happen.

“Employees of the Cannes Film Festival, Thierry Fremo and the selection committee is now working on the organization of the event.” MIPTV canceled its publication in 2020, after a number of major exhibitors came to the event, experiencing a trip to the French Riviera.

Meanwhile, the release date of the future course of the bonds “No Time To Die” was pushed to November 2020, amid concerns that the Coronavirus outbreak will affect his promotion and ticket offices.

Since then, the crisis continues, dozens of other films have begun to release a few years.