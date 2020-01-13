The ‘Cap the Kennedy’ plan, which has been dormant for years, still has money backers

Loading...

It is a visionary idea to beautify Chicago and lift the property values ​​of a community whose time has never come.

But could it finally come? There is still an attraction for not making small plans, even if they are demonstrably unwise.

The idea is the Kennedy Expressway cap, a green oasis that could be built on a deck over the highway while cutting itself west of the center. It would cover ugly traffic, reduce its roar, and provide open space for a West Loop region that is full of new residents, offices, hotels, and restaurants. See it as Millennium Park replicated about a mile and a half west.

Capping the Kennedy is a concept that has been around for years, always with a dreamlike quality. It was included in the 2003 Central Area Plan of the city, its first comprehensive look at the city center since 1958, and it was also featured in an “action plan” update from 2009 that cheerfully set a goal to complete it by 2020.

I wrote about it in 2012 and 2013, when the cap acquired a lawyer in Steven Fifield, a developer who pioneered the push to Near West Side and has since focused on other areas. Fifield hired Scott Sarver, now director at RATIO Architects, to draw the diagrams and consider the costs.

What is this bringing forward? I was called by Ald at a meeting last week. Walter Burnett Jr. (27th) and the West Loop Community Organization where residents commented on a new hotel and apartment tower connected to an office building on the block just west of the Kennedy between Washington and Randolph streets. People generally enjoyed the project, but talking was inevitable about traffic management and lack of park space for an area with now many young families. Residents said that the closest parks, Mary Bartelme and Skinner, could be exceeded.

That is the moment when Burnett covered the Kennedy. I asked him about it later. He said the project could tap into the district tax districts of his neighborhood that may have expired. “If we don’t use it, we lose it,” he said. “That money must be redistributed among all tax authorities, so let’s use it as long as we can.”

Burnett noted that Fifield has been an avid supporter and that developers could come up with money themselves. I asked if he thought the proposal would go ahead with Mayor Lori Lightfoot, who wants more government investment in deprived areas, and Burnett turned down the question for her planning commissioner, Maurice Cox. “This planning commissioner is for green space and open space,” he said. Some residents of the area have also said that the idea could work for the Eisenhower Expressway near the medical district.

Sarver said he still believes in the cap. If the experience of Millennium Park is a guideline, the Kennedy cap would generate billions of tax revenues for the city. It would be great. That stretch of road is a real gap in our city. “He said other cities, such as Dallas, have done well by relegating a highway to a tunnel and creating attractive public space above it.

“I think this would really be the kind of project for which TIF dollars were intended,” Sarver said.

Costs? Sarver estimates it at $ 50 million per block. If you did the play between Randolph and Adam’s streets, it would give you $ 200 million. Others may propose to cover only two or three blocks. He said there was a possibility to do this when the Jane Byrne Interchange was reconstructed a few years ago, but no one pushed the idea. That was before Government J.B. Pritzker and ‘big thinking’.

Cox was not available for comment last week and the mayor’s office did not respond immediately.

If this happens, a public-private partnership and serious fundraising are needed. Proponents will have to vaccinate against criticism that this is a rich neighborhood that is favored by the public. But who knows? In a city where a developer can potentially earn $ 1.3 billion in government support to build a rich enclave on the North Side riverbank, anything is possible.

Besides, park is a worthy goal. On the Near West Side, it may hold some young technicians in town after having babies and start thinking about a larger space, perhaps a backyard, of all things.

If the Kennedy cap goes forward, this can also put the open space crowd against anti-TIF social justice fighters. That might be nice to see.