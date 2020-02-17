[The capital murder trial commences Monday by Brandon McCall, who was accused of killing Richardon officer David Sherrard – Up Information Information Dallas / Fort Value]

MCKINNEY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Two several years ago, this month, the Richardson Police Section missing its initial officer in the line of obligation. Now, the man accused of killing officer David Sherrard will be tried using.

The demo for Brandon McCall is envisioned to begin Monday at McKinney. He faces two counts of murder, and prosecutors are in search of the death penalty.

(credit score: Richardson Police Department)

On February 7, 2018, Richardson police responded to a disturbance contact in an apartment advanced. Nevertheless, the scientists explained it was an ambush.

Authorities stated McCall shot and killed his good friend, Rene Gamez, and then commenced firing at the officers when they entered the device.

Sherrard, 37, was shot in the neck and then died in a clinic in Plano.

Just after a five-hour showdown, McCall gave up. Witnesses explained McCall shouted "Sorry!" when the law enforcement stopped him.

David Sherrard (credit history: Richardson Law enforcement Division)

Sherrard was a 14-yr veteran in the Richardson Police Office and was married and experienced two children.

Alongside with the cash murder, McCall also faces aggravated assault charges on a community servant for capturing seven other Richardson officers during the incident.

The demo is expected to start out at 9 a.m.