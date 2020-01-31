The capital of Australia explains the state of emergency due to uncontrollable natural fire

The Australian main region declared a state of emergency on Friday because of a forest fire that got out of hand and burned erratically to the south.

It is the first fire hazard for the Australian Capital Territory (ACT) area since 2003 when forest fires killed four people and destroyed nearly 500 homes in one day.

The threat is caused by a fire on the southern outskirts of Canberra that has destroyed more than 214 square kilometers since it was fueled by heat from a military helicopter landing light on Monday, the BHV said.

“The state of emergency sets a clear expectation for our community that you should be vigilant,” said emergency minister Mick Gentleman to reporters. “This is the worst bushfire season in the ACT since 2003.”

The fire burns at an emergency level – the highest on a threefold scale of danger – and embers have created dangerous spot fires in the neighborhood, office officials said.

Residents of the southern suburbs of Canberra and surrounding villages have been advised to prepare to protect or evacuate their homes.

Roads were blocked to the village of Tharwa, about 40 kilometers south of the capital Canberra, at the end of Friday because the fire was too dangerous for residents to evacuate or return to their homes.

The fire is the most dangerous of dozens of burning fires in drought-stricken southeastern Australia.

Massive forest fires have raged in South Australia since September, claiming 33 lives, destroying more than 3,000 homes and burning more than 106,000 square kilometers. (David Gray / Getty Images)

Unprecedented fires in South Australia have claimed at least 33 lives since September, destroyed more than 3,000 homes and destroyed more than 106,000 square kilometers, about twice the size of Nova Scotia.

The fire hazard is expected to escalate across the southeast in the ACT and the states of New South Wales (NSW) and Victoria as the summer temperatures rise this weekend.

The state of emergency gives Canberra local authorities additional powers to block roads, direct human movements, control their property and carry out firefighting work on private property.