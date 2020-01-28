The car as a cash cow? Parking fees will exceed EUR 1 billion this year

According to preliminary calculations by the national statistical office CBS, parking fees for Dutch local authorities will amount to at least EUR 1 billion this year, which is an increase of almost 10% compared to 2019.

The increase is mainly due to higher fees in Amsterdam, Rotterdam and The Hague. In the capital, where parking in the city center now costs € 7.50 an hour, officials expect € 39 million more than a year ago. Rotterdam will bring in an additional € 13 million and The Hague € 12 million.

The CBS bases its calculations on city spending estimates for 2020.

Parking now accounts for 9.5% of local taxes and fees, after 7.5% ten years ago. Property taxes account for 40% of municipal income, waste disposal 18% and sewerage 16%.

The community research group Coelo announced earlier this month that garbage collection and other community taxes will increase significantly this year.

In particular, municipal fees for the collection and processing of waste increase by an average of 6%. This is mainly due to the fact that the councils pass on state waste taxes by 14% to their residents, says Coelo, which is part of the University of Groningen.

