The Caramilk Lamington exists and you are here to make your life better

I’ll come out right away and say it, Caramilk is the best chocolate. Of course I’m a big fan of the idea of ​​a Caramilk-Lamington that has been floating around the internet lately.

All of your favorite dishes have recently been refined with caramilk fruits, from the simple twirl chocolate bar to the traditionally hearty cob loaf. But nothing tickles me like a Caramilk Lamington.

With just 7 ingredients, this recipe is super easy and is sure to be a huge success at your next MAFS party.

You don’t even have to make your own sponge cake for this recipe, so it’s basically foolproof.

Shared on the Meanwhile in Australia Facebook pageThe now viral recipe was created by Luke Matthews and has received a ton of love on social media.

Within a few days, the post received more than 17,000 comments and 2,600 shares, proving that everything we really need in life is a good Caramilk Lamington.

Fans also flocked to the comments to share their other attitudes about Lamingtons, including fairy bread and golden gaytime flavors.

With the recent release of Caramilk Easter eggs, this could be a delicious recipe for your family’s Easter celebration to fill your face with chocolate.

If you want to excuse me now, I’m going to make a huge batch of Caramilk-Lamingtons to dispel my feelings.