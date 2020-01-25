The cardinal at the center of the storm of the 2 popes double on celibacy – KGET 17

by: NICOLE WINFIELD, Associated Press

Posted: Jan 25, 2020 / 10:50 a.m. PST / Updated: Jan 25, 2020 / 10:50 a.m. PST

DOSSIER – In this archive photo of this Monday, March 4, 2013, Cardinal Robert Sarah, of Guinea, walks on Saint Peter’s Square after having attended a meeting of cardinals, in the Vatican. Retired Pope Benedict XVI wrote the book “From the bottom of our hearts: the priesthood, celibacy and the crisis of the Catholic Church”, with his conservative colleague, Guinean cardinal Robert Sarah, who heads the liturgy office of the Vatican and which was a critical quiet place for Francis. (AP photo / Andrew Medichini, file)

VATICAN CITY (AP) – A Vatican cardinal at the center of a storm over a book on celibacy and the Catholic priesthood denounces the “brutality” of the critics directed against him and his collaborator, Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI.

In an interview with the Italian daily Il Foglio published on Saturday, Cardinal Robert Sarah doubled his argument in the book “From the bottom of our hearts”, according to which the Catholic priesthood is incompatible with marriage.

“If you weaken the law of celibacy, you are opening a breach, a wound in the mystery of the church,” Sarah told the newspaper.

Sarah, who runs the Vatican liturgical office, insisted on the sacramental link between the priesthood and celibacy, even if the Catholic Church has for centuries married priests in its oriental rites as well as in the ranks of Anglicans and other converts Protestants.

The publication of the book earlier this month has sparked furious debate, as Pope Francis is currently considering whether to allow married priests in the Amazon to help alleviate a shortage of priests there.

Benoît’s involvement seems to be a clear effort to influence the decision of his successor and calls into question Benoît’s promise to live “hidden from the world” after his retirement in 2013.

The controversy prompted Sarah to announce that future editions of the book would list Benedict as a contributor rather than a co-author. The Italian version of the book, published this week, has on the cover “Robert Sarah with Joseph Ratzinger / Benedict XVI”.

Sarah insisted that he acted in good faith and denied allegations that he had manipulated 92-year-old Benoît to participate in a frontal attack on Francis. The cardinal tweeted amid initial criticism that he had visited the retired pope and “there is no misunderstanding between us.”

Sarah, a Guinean prelate who is a hero of the conservative and traditionalist wing of the church, insisted that he remain obedient to Francis. But the two clashed repeatedly, and the Vatican under the progressive Francis was in the unusual position of issuing public corrections to Sarah’s positions.

The Holy See, for example, intervened in 2016 after Sarah said at a London liturgical conference that it was “very important” for the church to return “as soon as possible” to its ancient practice of the priest celebrating mass facing east, back turned. to the faithful.

The Vatican press office insisted that Sarah’s appeal be taken out of context by the media.

A year later, Francis publicly reprimanded Sarah for having misinterpreted a new instruction giving episcopal conferences the right to translate mass missiles. Sarah had already sent her interpretation to a French newspaper for publication.

Sarah must offer her resignation to Francis in June at the age of 75, the mandatory retirement age for Catholic bishops.