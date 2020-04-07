Homophobe George Pell is an elderly Catholic who goes to prison for child sex offenses (BRENDON RATNAYAKE / AFP / Getty)

Cardinal George Pell, who said homosexuality is “wrong”, has been released from prison after a court overturned his convictions on child abuse.

Pell, 78, is the first Catholic to be imprisoned for child abuse charges.

The former Vatican treasurer confessed to having sex in a Melbourne church in 1996.

In 2018, a judge found him guilty of torturing a 13-year-old choir and sentenced him to six years in prison.

The Supreme Court of Australia has announced this ruling today, according to the BBC, and released from prison.

The seven judges unanimously agreed that the trial in Australia had failed to properly consider the evidence presented.

This is Pell’s final appeal, after the lower court reversed its ruling last year.

He was released from the Barwon Victoria Prison just hours after the judges of the Supreme Court of Australia dismissed his sentence.

“I have kept my mistake illegally,” Pell said after the election.

He had spent more than 400 days in jail. After his release, he was taken to a Carmelite monastery in Melbourne.

Cardinal George Pell charges.

The first Australian cardinal who was jailed for six years for rape. Justice at last! The Catholic Church is full of Jewish hypocrisy like George Pell. All these two side buttons should come out!

https://t.co/LTHzUF8k37 @PatrickStrud

– Peter Tatchell (@PeterTatchell) March 14, 2019

George Pell, who was one of the Pope’s top lawyers, has maintained his innocence since being charged by police in 2017.

His trial disrupted the Catholic church.

Mr Pell was found guilty in 2018 of one count of kidnapping before the age of 16, and four charges of criminal misconduct for a child under 16.

At his trial, the court says it listened to how in 1996, Pell told troubled teenagers he had a problem drinking alcohol before he was forced to do something inappropriate.

He abused one of them in 1997.

The jury heard testimony from one of Pell’s victims. Another died of a drug overdose in 2014.

Pell has a long history of saying anti-gay.