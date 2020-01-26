The case of democrats accusing all words, not meaning

Within a few hours, Republicans will begin their response to the long and tedious bill of Democrats aimed at overthrowing Donald Trump’s presidency.

What started as a breathtaking drama in the context of historical significance, gave way to mind-numbing boredom when the president’s enemies continued endlessly, determined to eat every moment of their allotted time without adding anything new.

Like an annoyed Steve Martin, John Candy said in “Airplanes, Trains, and Cars”, “If you tell these little stories, this is a good idea: have a point!”

Despite the sensitivities of the writer, there are indeed pictures that are worth more than a thousand words, and therefore TV is at its best in covering hurricanes, forest fires or Eastern creatures.

But if we continue to hear speaker after speaker all afternoon, in the evening and even into the early hours, it is punishable.

A thousand words? For the babbling Dems, that was verbal change as they fell in love with the sounds of their own voices.

So here is the hope that what the GOP presenters saw and did not hear – in the words of Neil Diamond or Dolly Parton and Porter Wagoner – is a lesson too late for learning because it was a gift for those who have yet to speak of they did not know when to shut up.

Republicans can look at their own political heritage to find wonderful examples of a minimalist approach to speaking.

Calvin Coolidge, known as Silent Cal, became governor of Massachusetts and the 30th president of the country, despite the tendency to speak sparingly.

One night at a head table, a woman leaned over and whispered, “I bet I could let you say three words,” and Silent Cal whispered back, “You’re losing.”

Or there was this wise advice from Abe Lincoln: “It is better to remain silent and to be considered a fool than to open your mouth and remove any doubt.”

Speaking well can be like singing well.

Some have that ability to keep us riveted. Maryland Rep. Steny Hoyer, only among the Democratic prosecutors, clearly possesses that gift.

A story has been told about how Winston Churchill, a master of our language, asked someone to watch a speech he was about to give. When the latter questioned the prime minister’s use of a preposition, Churchill shot back indignantly: “That is nonsense with which I will not put it!”

You could fill columns with such light moments, but there is nothing at all to hear about the deposition resuming this afternoon.

So whatever the GOP has to say, fingers are crossed to say it effectively and, above all, concisely.