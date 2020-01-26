The case of the coronavirus virus in California is the third in the United States

January 26 (UPI) – The third case of coronavirus – in Southern California – was reported in the United States.

The Orange County Health Care Agency announced in a press release late Saturday that a patient would test positive for the disease after confirmation from the disease control and prevention center.

The other two cases that were confirmed last week related to Washington and Chicago.

All three sufferers are traveling in Wuhan, China, the epicenter of the disease.

The traveler to Southern California was taken to a local hospital and is in good condition in isolation, the district authority said.

The person contacted the HCA and received instructions to reduce exposure to the public until the CDC received laboratory confirmation.

HCA reported that it was followed up directly on anyone who had close contact with the person and was at risk of infection.

“The CDC guidelines indicate that people who occasionally come into contact with a case – in the same grocery or movie theater – are at minimal risk of infection,” a HCA press release said.

According to the agency, this is not evidence of person-to-person transmission in Orange County.

The only deaths were reported in China. In the last report, 56-46 died on the mainland and a total of 10 in Hong Kong, Macau and Taiwan. There were also 49 cured and 2,684 suspect cases.

On Saturday, the US government ordered all US diplomats in Wuhan, China, to leave the city. The State Department has arranged a charter flight to evacuate them, and the Department has also closed the consulate there.

The Wall Street Journal reported that other Americans can fly on the charter flight, which is expected to accommodate 230 people. All vacant places will be offered to non-Americans and other diplomats.

Those on board are required to pay the flight fee.