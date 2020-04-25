While Hollywood (and elsewhere) is still in lockdown, plans for the Cassian Under Series are still underway. The Disney + series follows Mandorian as the second live-action series set in the Star Wars universe. The untitled series is a prequel that follows the adventures of Diego Lunar’s character five years before the Rogue One: a Star Wars story event.

Now, it has been announced that Rogue One screenwriter Tony Gilroy will take on the responsibility of showcasing Stephen Schiff (Americans). In addition to writing the screenplays for the first four Bourne films, Gilroy also wrote and directed Michael Clayton. Giller will also conduct the pilot episode of the series.

Also, Genevieve O’Reilly and Dennis Goff (The Kid Who Who Be King) have joined the prequel series. O’Reilly will republish his role as Som Mathma, although Goff’s role is still involved. They are joined by previously announced cast members Stalin Scarsgard and Kyle Solar. There’s still no word on whether the K-2 SO will join the show, though my Alan Tudic-loving soul hopes he will.

It is not yet known when we can expect the Cassian Indoor series, but add it to the list for North-Quarantine expectations.

(Via The Hollywood Reporter)

