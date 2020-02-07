The cast and directors of horror film The Lodge

CS Interview: The cast and directors of the horror film The Lodge

After Neon’s dark horror thriller received rave reviews at the Sundance Film Festival last year The cottage has finally arrived at the cinema this weekend. ComingSoon.net had the opportunity to work with the co-authors / directors Veronika Franz and Severin Fiala (Good night mom), as well as the younger stars of the Jaeden Martell cast (It) and Lia McHugh (The Eternal).

RELATED: New The Lodge Trailer starring Riley Keough & Richard Armitage

Golden Globe nominee Riley Keough (The girlfriend experience), Martell, McHugh, Golden Globe nominee Alicia Silverstone (American woman) and Richard Armitage (Berlin train station. The Hobbit Trilogy), The cottage is a creepy nightmare that starts with a broken family, as Richard (Armitage) tells his children Aidan (Martell) and Mia (McHugh) that he intends to marry his new girlfriend Grace (Keough).

The family retires to their secluded winter hut to bind themselves. However, when Richard is forced to go to work abruptly, he leaves the children to Grace. A snowstorm captures them in isolation and alone in the lodge, and terrible events evoke ghosts from Grace’s dark past. As nerves wrench and tensions increase, Grace, Aidan and Mia have to fight for liberation against invisible forces of evil.

The cottage Directed by Franz and Fiala, who wrote the script together with Sergio Casci and are now in the cinema!

RELATED: Good night mom gets an English remake

Franz and Fiala were in the spotlight after their horror thriller Good night mom In 2014, they were blown up from their native Austria and received rave reviews from critics and audiences around the world, for which the two were grateful but “unprepared”. The two took the time to adapt to the “American style” of filmmaking, deciding to read each screenplay, sending each other and taking notes, including this year’s script The turnwho they rejected before reading as “we can never do that because it’s one of the greatest masterpieces.”

“We have another film ready to be shot afterwards Good night mom“Reveals Fiala. “It is a contemporary piece The Devils bath, a German-speaking piece. However, it was very difficult for us to finance it because it is very dark and not overly commercial. To put it this way, it’s a little more expensive, so we couldn’t fund it and we’ve only just made it and we’re going to shoot this summer. I think we have something else done, so from now on we won’t have to wait that long because there are a lot more things we have to do pretty much. “

Talking about their way of filmmaking, the two discussed their desire to always be atmospheric afraid of Gore by comparing more gore-centered films with “invented” fast foods like McDonalds and calling it a more conventional way of telling a story.

“Sometimes it’s perfect to eat a hamburger, and sometimes you’re looking for something else,” said Fiala. “I think our film is different in this regard because it is not often made according to a formula.” It may play with expectations or what to expect from a horror film. But we feel how we use silence and how open it is and how much the audience has to get involved with the film in order to experience something in this way. It’s really different from the Hollywood way of being scary. “

“We love the horror film audience simply because it is also compared to the Arthouse audience, for example because it is very, very open to this form,” said Franz. “You can confront them with dark things. It is exciting, not always bloody, but at least exciting or threatening. You will stay and try to understand and we appreciate that very much. “

Martell and McHugh agree that the film is an unsettling experience and praise their directors and crew for the work they have done to create a bigger picture that is sure to frighten audiences.

“I still haven’t seen it with an audience, but when I watch a film that I am in, I don’t enjoy watching myself,” said Martell. “I know when it comes to horror I’m not afraid because I feel like I should know what will happen, the action points, but it definitely came with the score and only the sound of the film and a part of the big picture that you don’t really see as an actor, but it would be creepy as a viewer. “

“I was very scared to watch the film,” said McHugh. “It was at Sundance when I first saw it with an audience and my mother and everyone and I was very scared to see everyone’s reactions, but in the end I was very excited when everyone was scared and screeching and everything “I absolutely loved the film. It was incredible to see how it came together.”

RELATED: New Adjustment in Development at Universal Pictures & Blumhouse

One of the greatest influences that Fiala and Franz have brought into their film is the legendary sci-fi horror picture by John Carpenter The thing, of which you could also use multiple clips in your film. The duo found that the paranoia of the characters in Carpenter’s story was very similar to what their characters had to go through, and they wanted to capture the same tone.

“It’s an amazing masterpiece that we don’t want to compare ourselves to,” said Fiala. “I think it’s kind of connected, it’s these” cabin fever “films in the cold. You never know who the thing is, who the monster is, who the bad guy, it could be anyone. Anyone could break out and The Thing and that’s a thought we would like to apply to our film in some way. Anyone can be a monster, monsters are in each of us, it’s just a question of the situation, whether they break out or not. “

Before Martell got the script, he had a surge of success in the New Line Cinema IT Movies, but was ready to leave the genre behind, unsure if he felt comfortable as he continued to work on it, but after seeing the duo’s hit in 2014, everything changed for him.

“I wasn’t sure if I wanted to do another horror after reading the script, but then I watched Good night mom“Oh, they make really unique and interesting films that aren’t exactly horror, but more of a psychological thriller,” said Martell. “So I was really interested in them and wanted to work with them, so I knew I had to be part of it.”

McHugh similarly ascribes to the psychological thriller that it drives her to want to work with the duo and falls in love with the way they shot and that she really gave me confidence in everything.