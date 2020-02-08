CS Video: The cast & crew of Frozen II!

After grossing more than $ 1 billion at the worldwide box office and being hailed as the best animated film ever, Walt Disney Animation Studios invited ComingSoon.net to interview the cast and crew of Frozen II before release on Digital HD on February 11th and Blu-ray, 4K Ultra HD and DVD on February 25th. Check out the video below!

The bonus functions include: deleted scenes, deleted songs, Easter eggs, outtakes and a sing-along version with texts on the songs of the film that are infectious forever. The extras also include a behind-the-scenes look that invites viewers to hear personal making-of stories from the Frozen II Cast and crew. The full picture material for the Blu-ray copy can be found in the gallery below!

in the Frozen II, The answer to why Elsa was born with magical powers calls her and threatens her kingdom. Together with Anna, Kristoff, Olaf and Sven, she embarks on a dangerous but remarkable journey. In “Frozen” Elsa feared that her powers were too much for the world. In the eagerly awaited sequel, she has to hope that they are enough.

Bonus materials include:

–Sing-along version of the film: Sing along with your favorite songs while watching the film.

–song selection: Jump to your favorite music moments with the on-screen texts. The songs include the Oscar® nomination “Into The Unknown”, “All Is Found”, “Some Things Never Change”, “When I’m Older”, “Lost in the Woods”, “Show Yourself” and “The Next Right Thing “”

–outtakes: Laugh with the cast of Frozen 2 as they record their lines, sing their songs, and have fun in the recording booth.

–Deleted scenes: Check out a few scenes that never made the final cut.

–Intro: Directors Jennifer Lee and Chris Buck give an insight into their filmmaking process with scenes that have not been finally cut.

–Prolog: A battle rages between Arendelle and the Northuldra, while a mysterious figure challenges King Agnarr.

–Secret room: A secret room reveals more of Anna and Elsa’s past, including a shocking revelation about her mother.

–Elsa’s dream: Anna’s playful insight into Elsa’s dream takes a dark turn.

–Hard nokks: Kristoff shows his true feelings for life in Arendelle when the Nokk doesn’t accept no as an answer.

–A place for us: Elsa uses her magic to ease Anna’s doubts about her parents’ belief in her.

–Deleted songs: When it comes to “Frozen 2”, there can never be too much music. Hear some of the songs cut from the last film, including “Home” and “I Wanna Get This Right”.

–The ghosts of “Frozen 2”: The cast and crew explore the Scandinavian and Nordic mythology that inspired “Frozen 2” spirits in the enchanted forest.

–Did you know??? – Olaf asks us the question “Did you know” when we discover “Frozen 2” facts, Easter eggs and delicacies about the creation of the film.

–Write a sequel – The composer Christophe Beck combines a 91-piece orchestra with 30 choir parts to create the convincing score for “Frozen 2”.

–storm tests – You say you can’t see the wind. Only its effects. Filmmakers try it out while creating the playful wind spirit Gale.

–Multilingual role: “Into the Unknown” in 29 languages ​​- Hear Elsa ‘s call to experience adventure in 29 different languages

–music videos: Weezer and panic! in the disco, their voices borrow some of the floating melodies from “Frozen 2.”

Frozen II sees the return of the stars Kristen Bell (The good place), Idina Menzel and Josh Gad (Murder on the Orient Express), as well as the additions from Sterling K. Brown (This is us) and Evan Rachel Wood (Westworld).

The film is directed by the Oscar-winning team – directors Jennifer Lee and Chris Buck with Peter Del Vecho as the producer. It also features music from Academy Award winners Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez.