The cast of “American Idiot” Green Day has practically teamed up to sing “21 Guns”

Marked 10 years since the debut of “American Idiot” on Broadway, the musical based on the self-titled album “Green Day 2004”, his acting groups have joined forces on the Internet.

25 protesters have contributed to the new 21 Guns, which originally appeared in American Idiot. See below.

Green Day frontman Billy Joe Armstrong, who has occasionally starred in a musical in the role of St. Jimmy, shared a video on Instagram saying, “I love all these people so much.”

He also shared a separate publication saying, “It’s hard to believe that Broadway made the American Idiot musical 10 years ago. Not in my bold imagination .. to all the cast and crew !! All my rage and love.”

After launching at the Berkeley Repertory Theater in 2009, American Idiot officially opened at the St. James Theater on Broadway on April 20, 2010, before closing just over a year after 422 performances.

In subsequent years, he traveled internationally before moving to the West End in London in 2015. The following year, he toured the UK with Newton Faulkner starring Johnny.

Last year, Armstrong hinted he could revive the show for a new series.

Earlier this week, Billy Joe Armstrong gave a poignant version of “Wake Me Up When September Ends” on “The One World: Together At Home.”

Armstrong was one of a number of high-profile musicians on the show, co-curated by Lady Gaga, as well as raising funds for the COVID-19 Solidarity Fund.