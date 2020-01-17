The cast of ‘Lord of the Rings’ has just been released by Amazon and is valuable

In 2017, Amazon paid nothing more, nothing less than US $ 1 billion to redefine the Middle Ages of Lord of the Rings’ Second Season in a TV show. It will count over five seasons exploring other characters in the world created by J. R. R. Tolkien.

The main cast was released last Tuesday from the platform and, without a doubt, makes us believe that production has great promise! In the same spirit as the films, the show will be filmed in New Zealand.

The 15 actors / actresses, we can see names like:

Markella Kavenagh

She will play Tyra, one of the main characters! Kavenagh has already played at The Cry and Picnic at Hanging Rock.

Robert Aramayo

The young Ned Stark in Game of Thrones will now be Beldor in the Lord of the Rings show.

Morfydd Clark

She worked as Mina Murray on Dracula (the new Netflix TV Show), also on Madame Bovary and Alienist. He will be a young Galadriel!

Joseph Mawle

Popular like Benjen Stark, the Game of Thrones actor is considered a villain. The new character will be Oren and promise to create problems!

In the cast, we’ll also count on: Tom Budge, famous for joining The Propposition as Samuel Stoat. Nazanin Boniadi who lived with Nora during her 6th and 7th season how I met your mother. Owain Arthur, Detective Sean Memory on TV show hard sun.

Ismael Cruz Córdova from the British television show The Undoing. Ema Horvath who worked on the Mortuary Collection. Tyroe Muhafidin and Sophia Nomvete are the first places in a big project.

Megan Richards – actress in Wanderlust, Dylan Smith from I Am The Night, Charlie Vickers – famous actress for Medici and Daniel Weyman, who worked for Gentleman Jack were confirmed.

However … their new parts are still a secret.