The cast of “Melo Is My Nature” meets for a mini meeting

On February 5, Lee Joo Bin posted a photo of her with Jeon Yeo Bin, Kim Myung Joon and Han Joon Woo, who were all cast members of “Melo Is My Nature”. In the group photos, the four actors pose with bright smiles and adorable hand gestures. With the photos, Lee Joo Bin wrote: “Let’s meet again!”

Actress Han Ji Eun, who played marketing director Hwang Han Joo in the drama, also expressed her wish to have been to the meeting in the comments, and Lee Joo Bin suggested they all meet next times in the future.

“Melo Is My Nature” is a romantic comedy which follows the story of three best friends of 30 years and their daily life. Lee Joo Bin starred as celebrity star Lee So Min, and Kim Myung Joon starred as Lee So Min manager Lee Min Joon. Jeon Yeo Bin played Lee Eun Jung, a tough documentary filmmaker who’s not afraid to say what she thinks, and Han Joon Woo played Hong Dae, Lee Eun Jung’s late boyfriend.

