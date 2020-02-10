The cast of “Riverdale” goes to the Oscars After Party! | 2020 Oscar Parties, Barbara Palvin, Camila Mendes, Cole Sprouse, Dylan Sprouse, KJ Apa, Lili Reinhart, Madelaine Petsch, Riverdale

Almost all the main stars of Riverdale were at Oscars evening Vanity Fair 2020 Sunday evening (February 9) at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, California.

Cole sprouse, Lili Reinhart, KJ Apa, Camila Mendes, and Madelaine Petsch looked amazing on the carpet.

Also at the event, Cole’s brother Dylan Sprouse and his girlfriend Barbara Palvin.

Earlier in the night, Madelaine wore a different look at a viewing evening.

For information: Cole wears a Dunhill look with an Omega watch. Dylan wears a Atelier Versace look. Barbara wears Atelier Versace dress and Versace shoes. Lili wears a Marc Jacobs dress, Stuart Weitzman shoes and Pomellato jewelry. Camila wears a Moschino dress and Giuseppe Zanotti shoes. Madelaine wears an Elie Saab dress and Jimmy Choo shoes. K J wears a Versace look with a Montblanc watch.

