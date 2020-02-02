The cast of “Riverdale” will embark on this musical in April! | Riverdale

The next musical for Riverdale has been revealed!

The cast will face Hedwig and The Angry Inch in the series this season.

“It’s happening !! #Riverdale meets Berlin! Our musical this year is the iconic HEDWIG and the ANGRY INCH! Hope to do justice to these incredible songs !! 🔥🏆🕺🎟🎭🎼🎹🎸🌈⭐️🍔☠️ “, Showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa shared on Instagram.

Riverdale’s past musicals have included Carrie and Heathers.

“Music episodes have become an annual tradition on Riverdale, but this year we wanted to try something different”, Roberto said MTV. “When we heard this Stephen Trask was a Riverdale fan, we thought – is there a way to make Hedwig while staying connected to the stories we tell? ”

“By taking a deep dive, we found a cool way to use classic songs like” Wicked Little Town “and” Midnight Radio “that had total meaning and were just amazing and iconic. And as a bonus, Hedwig is literally ColeIs the favorite musical! “, He added.

