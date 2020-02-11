The cast of “War Of Prosecutors” says goodbye to the drama before the final

Members of the JTBC drama cast from Monday to Tuesday “War of Prosecutors” said goodbye!

With the finale of the drama approaching, the actors shared their latest thoughts on the drama.

Lee Sun Gyun, who played prosecutor Lee Sun Woong, a cool but cute prosecutor with a righteous mind, said, “Everyone has put in a lot of effort. It was fun on the set. “He added:” We finished filming a month before the last episode, so I’m definitely watching the last six episodes and the reruns. I use drama to ease my grief over missing people I have worked with. Finally, he said, “I’m sincerely grateful to all the viewers who loved” War of Prosecutors, “” asking viewers to continue watching until the last episode.

Jung Ryeo Won played the memorable role of Attorney Cha Myung Joo, who has remarkable talent, a keen sense of responsibility, passion and self-confidence. She shared: “The script and the staging were like jewels, and it was a set with incredible actors with whom I got on well. I had a good time filming. For this reason, I still feel proud and happy even if the shooting is over. Thanks to all the viewers who watched until the end. “

Lee Sung Jae, who played prosecutor Jo Min Ho, said it was so bad that the time had come to say goodbye to the drama. He shared: “It was fun being able to do a great project with the right people. I hope that all the actors and staff with whom I have worked remain always in good health. He concluded by thanking all the viewers of the drama who stayed until the end.

Kim Kwang Gyu, who was in charge of the humor of the drama with his role as nice chief prosecutor Hong Jong Hak, shared: “I am sincerely grateful to the director Lee Tae Gon, who directed us so well that (our set ) has always been brimming with refreshing laughs, and I am grateful for the hard work of the actors and the warm staff. “He added:” In particular, the two main actors Lee Sun Gyun and Jung Ryeo Won, who told me about a delicious restaurant in Tongyeong city and always took good care of me and the family, ( provided) strength during the filming of the long distance campaign with their great thoughtfulness. The actor also expressed his hope to return with another season while thanking the viewers.

Lee Sang Hee skillfully interpreted Oh Yoon Jin, a prosecutor and a working mom. As her farewell statement, she shared: “I met some amazing people and I was so happy during the shooting that I can’t express it in words.” She continued to share her affection for the drama by calling it an incredibly enjoyable experience and thanked all the people with whom she worked.

Finally, Jeon Sung Woo, who was the youngest of the main actors and played the role of the youngest prosecutor Kim Jung Woo, shared: “During the six months, I worked with good people in a pleasant and comfortable shooting with a family – like the atmosphere. I will remember the happy film set for a long time, and I think it will give strength to my heart in the future. He added, “During this time, the staff worked very hard behind the cameras where they were not seen, and again, I sincerely thank the viewers who watched until the end. “

The “prosecutor’s war” will end on February 11 at 9:30 p.m. KST.

