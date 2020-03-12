The casting news from the Netflix Baby-Sitter’s Club is great

Everything is on fire, so let’s take some ease and delight in the absolutely great casting news and first images from Netflix’s upcoming Baby-Sitter’s Club series.

First, here are our title babysitters:

Christie Tomas (Sophie Grace)

Stacey McGill (Shaw Rudolph)

Mary-Ann Spear (Malia Baker)

Claudia Kishi (Momona Tamada)

Don Shaffer (Jocitol Gomez)

They are perfect.

There is a lot to love about these pictures, how they managed to capture Claudia’s fancy creativity in her fashion, cool California girl Dawn and the smart, shy Mary-Ann are both PCOs, Christie’s heavy quad-coded softball chick, or the true Stacey 13-year-old who is still I find that sounds terribly cool

The series seems to be so beautifully updated for modern audiences, but Netflix is ​​sure to pay homage to Anne M. Martin’s original books.

Okay, but this poster art from the new Baby Sitter’s Club on Netflix looks exactly like the cover of Kristin’s great adventure book! pic.twitter.com/97zKYz4w9k

– Joel Monique ✍🏾 (@JoelMonique) March 12, 2020

No release date has been set yet, but we know that the first season will be ten 30-minute episodes. It looks like The Tutti may be focusing heavily on Christie and his single mother (played by Alicia Silverstone), but with 10 episodes on the table, hopefully they’ll be able to focus on all of these characters very well. (Please gift us the Grandma Mimi story you deserve))

What do you all think of the cast and the published images? Are you excited

