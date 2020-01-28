The cause of death of rapper Lexii Alijai at the age of 21 was uncovered

The cause of death for rapper Lexii Alijai, the aspiring 21-year-old rapper who died on January 1, has been confirmed.

The Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office confirmed that it had died of “mixed fentanyl and ethanol toxicity,” according to E! News. The way of death is random.

A spokesman for the Minneapolis Police Department informed the outlet that the authorities were responding to a medical situation at a local hotel at this time where an adult woman was found to have died.

Lexi Alijai on November 5, 2018 in West Hollywood, California. (Getty)

Lynch, who was born in St. Paul, Minnesota, gained fame when he rapped songs like Bryson Tillers ‘Exchange’, Meek Mills ‘Cold Hearted’ and Drake’s ‘Girls Love Beyonce’.

She also released original music, including several mixtapes, the first of which was Super Sweet 16 in 2014. This was followed by the Feelless in 2014 and the Joseph’s Coat in 2015, and in 2017 she made her 16-track growing debut with her first full-length pain project. Her collaboration with Kehlani, ‘Jealous’, took place in Kehlani’s mixtape You Should Be Here from 2015, which was nominated for the Urban Contemporary’s best album at the Grammys.

In 2016 Lynch performed at the Soundset Festival in the Twin Cities, which also featured A $ AP Rocky, Future, The Roots, Lizzo, Post Malone and Anderson .Paak.

Many in the music world mourned the death of the rising star, including R&B singer Kehalni, with whom she had worked on ‘Jealous’ in 2015.

“I have the worst news ever. My heart is BROKE. F —,” Kehlani tweeted.

She went on to say she was “angry”, “confused” and “heartbroken” and called Lexi Alijai – whose real name is Alexis Alijai Lynch – her “little sister”.

“I keep writing and hold back,” Kehlani tweeted. “You knew what you mean to me. Everyone knew what you meant. You were so special, brother. I saw you fight through everything. I miss you so much. You were about to get everything you always have. ” talked about. “