The cause of the 2018 Lakeland Queen seaplane accident has been revealed

By
Nellie Donald
-
0
54
The cause of the 2018 Lakeland Queen seaplane accident has been revealed

Exactly what happened the day a Volcanic Air floatplane struck the historic Lakeland Queen on Lake Rotorua can now be revealed after the release of official documents. Zizi Sparks reports.

The pilot of the seaplane that struck the Lakeland Queen on Lake Rotorua was wearing headphones and appeared to have his head down for a few moments before the two vessels collided.

The Volcanic Air seaplane at Rotorua Airport after it crashed on the Lakeland Queen. Photo / File

.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR