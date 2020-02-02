The cause of the 2018 Lakeland Queen seaplane accident has been revealed

Exactly what happened the day a Volcanic Air floatplane struck the historic Lakeland Queen on Lake Rotorua can now be revealed after the release of official documents. Zizi Sparks reports.

The pilot of the seaplane that struck the Lakeland Queen on Lake Rotorua was wearing headphones and appeared to have his head down for a few moments before the two vessels collided.

Before the accident, the captain of the ship Lakeland Queen rang the horn of the ship five times in an unsuccessful attempt to warn the pilot and a crew member moved the 32 passengers of the craft to the rear of the ship in fear of an impending collision.

More than 18 months after the incident, the reasons why it happened can now be revealed. They are described in documents obtained by the Rotorua Daily Post of Maritime New Zealand under the Official Information Act.

The Lakeland Queen and the Volcanic Air seaplane collided on May 30, 2018 at around 8:30 a.m. Subsequently, the Civil Aviation Authority and Maritime New Zealand collected information and Volcanic Air conducted an internal investigation.

According to the Maritime New Zealand investigation report, the captain of the Lakeland Queen saw the floatplane roll out of the channel as it approached the Lakeland Queen on the port side.

There was no communication between the two ships and the master assumed that the plane was going to take off.

They continued on a converging trajectory so that the captain sounded the horn five times.

According to the report, the pilot was seen wearing headphones, appeared to have his head bowed in the cockpit, and did not see the Lakeland Queen.

The plane’s wing and the starboard side of the vessel collided, the report said.

The Volcanic Air seaplane at Rotorua Airport after it crashed on the Lakeland Queen. Photo / File

“The master said that the pilot did not seem to be aware of the impact and that the aircraft pivoted to starboard around the bow of the [ship]. The propeller then struck the bow ramp. At this point , the pilot sat down and was visible to the captain of the [ship]. The pilot stopped the aircraft engine. “

No one was hurt.

The Maritime New Zealand investigation revealed that the pilot was traveling and the engine was running at 1000 rpm, above the usual level of 880 rpm.

He lowered his eyes to adjust the engine and was affected by a “scintillating vertigo”, in which the sun sparkles through the propeller, creating a stroboscopic effect.

“[The pilot} put on sunglasses and deviated … to reduce [the effect].”

The pilot stated that he was looking at the gauges on the plane when the Lakeland Queen emerged from the reflection of the sun.

After the accident, the aircraft was towed to Rotorua airport and the Civil Aviation Authority was notified. The aircraft’s engine was also sent to the United States for inspection.

The vessel suffered no structural damage, but the deck railings were damaged.

According to the report, since the incident, steps have been taken to “improve communications with all stakeholders” on Lake Rotorua.

In an initial accident report, filed by the master on the day of the accident, he wrote that the accident occurred when the 28.7m Lakeland Queen was returning from Sulfur Point on its cruise for the small -lunch.

He wrote that he had stopped completely and that he was blowing the horn “in the hope that [the pilot] would react by changing his course”.

“Due to our ship’s inability to make rapid changes due to the depth of the lake and the size of our ship, I began to back off to avoid a collision.

“Despite all the attempts to alert the pilot and change our course, the impact was imminent.”

The Rotorua Daily Post also requested communications regarding the accident.

Although some of this has been redacted, in an email between Maritime New Zealand and Bay of Plenty regional harbor master Peter Buell, Buell wrote: “It will add to the tension between the Lakefront players.”

In emails, an investigator from Maritime New Zealand calls this case “unusual” because it was the first accident she knew of involving two commercial operators, one of whom was a float plane.

They also reveal that the investigator requested a series of documents from Volcanic Air and Lakeland Queen, including the pilot’s qualification and training details and his cell phone records for the day of the accident.

A plane crash file on the Civil Aviation Authority website also reveals more information about the pilot, including that the 23-year-old had logged a total of 1,031 hours of flight time, 33 of which were of this type. airline.

.