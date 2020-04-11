The cause of the death of the Philadelphia rapper Chin is confirmed

The cause of the death of Philadelphia-based rapper China has been confirmed by officials.

The 25-year-old rapper and model, whose full name is Chinna Rogers, was found dead at her home on Wednesday (April 8).

The Philadelphia Department of Public Health now states that the star died from an accidental drug overdose.

In the past, Rogers struggled with addiction and openly reflected on it in his music. In a 2017 interview, she told Billboard that her “Ninety” mix tape was “very reflective of the time I spent.”

Chynna Rogers performs at the NYC House Party in Webster Hall on February 4, 2016. Photo Credit: Nicky Digital / Corbis via Getty Images

“A lot was written in the darkest times of my opiate use,” she said. “I have seen sides of myself that I have never otherwise seen. These are not particularly good sides, but the sides you need to see to know what you are capable of. After being confirmed, I was severely beaten by children and even other artists and friends who initially did not feel comfortable recognizing that they were experiencing the same things. “

Rogers manager John Miller confirmed the death to reporters on Wednesday. “Unfortunately, I can confirm that Chinna died,” he wrote in a statement. “Chynna was deeply loved and greatly missed.”

After the news of her death broke out, music and entertainment stars paid tribute to rappers. “Chynna, you were a damn funny brother,” Kehlani wrote. “Today was our last exchange of jokes and the ones I will miss the most. I can’t believe this. I love you. So much.”