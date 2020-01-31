‘The Cave’ – Oscar-nominated documentary highlights female doctors saving lives in Syria

The Oscar-nominated documentary “The Cave” was filmed in Syria for two years, starting in 2016.

Survivors of the war have created a network of secret tunnels under a town near Damascus. At its core – an underground hospital where female doctors treated injured patients, very limited resources and systemic sexism.

“The point of making this film, I want to bring people who don’t have a lot of information and emotions about what’s going on in my country to bring it closer,” said director Feras Fayyad. “They can live in this situation. This is the mission in general.”

“The Cave” centers on Dr. Amani, the hospital director and a doctor from the children’s department.

“She is an incredible heroine, a person, and she fights every day not only to help people every day in the hospital, but she also fights for the rights of women, underground, in the middle of a war zone, “said producer Sigrid Dyekjaer.

“From the start, I thought there were us in the West, in Europe and people at war. And during this process, I connected in a way where we are one,” said producer Kirstine Barfod.

“They are fighting to change the country in the best way,” said Fayyad. “They don’t want to leave. They want to stay in their country.”

