The CBI is suing Deepak Talward in case of FCRA breach – News from India

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Monday filed an indictment against aviation lobbyist Deepak Talward for allegedly violating the Foreign Contribution Law (FCRA) by his nonprofit.

NGO Advantage India received 90.72 crore ore under the Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) scheme to carry out social activities, but it was diverted for some other purpose, according to a testing agency.

“It’s a forced table. Foreign donors have not received any complaints so there is a crime,” Talwars lawyer Tanveer Ahmed Mir said while speaking with HT.

The interrogation agency arrested his close associate Yasmeen Kapoor and two others in September last year. Talwar is already in jail for his role.

The FIR was registered in the case in November 2017, naming Talwar, his NGO, M / s Accordis Health Care Pvt Ltd and his representative Sunil Khandelwal and Dr Ramana Kapoor, M / s T Kapoor counsel and unknown persons for criminal conspiracy , counterfeiting and sections 33, 35 and 37 of the FCRA.

The interior ministry has asked the CBI to investigate the matter. The agency arrested him in July 2019 and questioned him for a long time.

Talwar is under investigation for several airline deals. The ED arrested him in January last year after being deported from Dubai in another aviation scandal case.

He allegedly acted as an intermediary in securing favorable air traffic rights for foreign private airlines in 2008-2009.

Deepak Talwarg’s son Aditya Talwar is also under investigation in aviation cases. It is currently based in Antigua and Barbuda.

In its FIR registered in 2017, the CBI claimed that Talwar and his NGO were diverting funds obtained from a European defense company in the name of buying an ambulance and other products.

Talwars’ name also appeared on Nira Radio’s tapes, then 54 times in the register of controversial visitors to the residence of former CBI Director Ranjit Sinha.

