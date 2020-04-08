The CDC considers loose guidelines for some exposure to coronaviruses

WASHINGTON >> The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is considering changing its rules for self-isolation to make it easier for people who have been exposed to a person with coronavirus to return to work if they have no symptoms.

The public health agency, in conjunction with the White House Bloc Force, is considering an announcement as of today, Vice President Mike Pence said.

According to the proposed guidance, those exposed to an infected person might be allowed to return to work if they have no symptoms, test their temperature twice a day and wear a face mask, said one person. familiar with the proposal under consideration. The individual was not authorized to publicly discuss the draft because it had not finalized and described the proposal on the condition of anonymity.

The new policy aims in particular at workers in critical work. But it also comes as the Trump administration is eyeing what it calls a “stabilization” of infection rates and looks towards rolling back some of the social distance restriction policies and restarting the economy.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s top expert on infectious diseases, said today that as death rates rise, the administration is working on plans to eventually reopen the country amid “enlightened hopes” that social distance is working to stop the virus from spreading. . .

“If, in fact, we are successful, it makes sense to at least plan what a return to normal would look like,” he said on Fox News Channel.

“That doesn’t mean we’re going to do it now,” he added. “But that means we have to be prepared for that. And there are a lot of activities going on. “

Dr. Deborah Birx, a leader on the home block corpse virus, called the upcoming CDC tips “a very important piece.”

“It looks at the degree of exposure and really makes it clear that exposure reaches 6 feet for more than 15 minutes, so really understand where you shouldn’t be at 6 feet people now,” Birx told CBS today.

The proposed guidance would follow the recommendations made by the CDC that alleviated self-isolation requirements for front-line medical workers exposed to the virus. Under the CDC guidelines, medical workers who have been exposed to the virus without protective equipment but who have no symptoms can return to work with a mask and check temperatures after 14 days.

Pence on Tuesday said the White House will focus on the “point of need” for the current situation but will also operate on another track to consider future recommendations for the public.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and clear cough in two to three weeks. For some, especially the elderly and people with existing health problems, it can lead to more serious illnesses, including pneumonia, and death. In the United States, there were about 400,000 cases and about 13,000 deaths.

In the fashion of the recommendations, the administration has appeared trying to balance political concerns about wanting to preserve as much normality as possible with public health concerns that some infections have been spread by people who seem to be healthy.