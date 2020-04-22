The CDC is trying to clarify the interview after Trump’s “Fake News” strike

Information on the White House working group on Wednesday’s coronation with the President begins Donald Trump hitting the “fake news” for “incorrect excerpts” of comments from the CDC chief in an interview on Tuesday.

This is the head of the CDC Robert Redfield told the Washington Post:

“There is a possibility that the virus attack on our nation next winter will be even more difficult than the one we just went through,” CDC director Robert Redfield said in an interview with The Washington Post. “And when I tell others, they put their heads back, they don’t understand what I mean.”

“We will have the flu epidemic and the coronavirus epidemic at the same time,” he said.

After some initial coverage from the media of this interview, Trump claimed that Redfield was “wrong”

Trump dismissed the Washington Post’s headline – “The CDC director warns that the second wave of corona is likely to be even more devastating” – and attacked the “fake news” before uploading Redfield.

Redfield said: “I didn’t say it would be worse. I said that this would be more difficult and potentially complicated, because we will have flu and corona circulation at the same time. “

After clarifying his remarks, ABC News John Carl read the excerpt The post ran and took Redfield to confirm it was an exact excerpt.

“You’re right, right?” Carl asked.

“I am referring precisely to the Washington Post as ‘difficult’, but the title was inappropriate,” Redfield said.

While Redfield was sitting back, a journalist tried to ask Redfield about the fact that he shared the Washington Post report with the headline that allegedly abused him without complaint:

. CD CDCgov will soon issue guidelines for states and local governments on how they can facilitate mitigation efforts # COVID19 – transition from current guidance to a gradual way to support a secure opening for America. Read more at @washingtonpost: https://t.co/bWXgznaVcF

– Dr. Robert R. Redfield (@CDCDirector) April 22, 2020

As the reporter tried to question Redfield, the president remarked, “You didn’t call.”

