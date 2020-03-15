The CDC’s latest guidance may mean not playing sports much longer – Up News Info

% MINIFYHTMLbc34f7393e4cae0f1f8c5b42cdea7ef011%

% MINIFYHTMLbc34f7393e4cae0f1f8c5b42cdea7ef012%

Already the delayed seasons of professional sports in North America may be interrupted for much longer than originally anticipated after federal officials said Sunday they recommend that all in-person events involving 50 or more be suspended for years. next. eight weeks.

% MINIFYHTMLbc34f7393e4cae0f1f8c5b42cdea7ef013 %% MINIFYHTMLbc34f7393e4cae0f1f8c5b42cdea7ef014%

This is twice the 30-day shutdowns that the NBA, NHL and Major League Soccer decided to enforce last week in response to the global coronavirus pandemic that has already had a profound impact on U.S. financial markets. . US at least 64 deaths in this country.

% MINIFYHTMLbc34f7393e4cae0f1f8c5b42cdea7ef015%

% MINIFYHTMLbc34f7393e4cae0f1f8c5b42cdea7ef016%

Major League Baseball also went with what was essentially a 30-day shutdown after canceling the rest of spring training and delaying the start of regular season play for two weeks; Opening day was supposed to be March 26th.

But new recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Sunday night seem to suggest that sports in this country may be gone by May, if not later.

“The CDC, according to its guide to large events and mass gatherings, recommends that for the next 8 weeks, organizers … cancel or postpone in-person events consisting of 50 or more people across the United States,” it said. it. “Events of any size should only continue if they can be carried out in accordance with guidelines to protect vulnerable populations, hand hygiene and social distancing.”

The eight-week window easily surpasses what would have been the rest of the regular NBA and NHL seasons, plus it would cover roughly the first 25% of the MLB season, or roughly 40 games per team. It will cast serious doubt on the ability to host other major US sporting events As planned, like the Kentucky Derby in early May.

The NBA had already prepared to play fanatical in the arenas, something that would have started late last week if a player, the Utah Jazz’s Rudy Gobert, had not tested positive for the virus, COVID-19. Utah teammates Donovan Mitchell and Christian Wood of Detroit have tested positive since then, but Gobert’s diagnosis was enough for the championship to say he was suspending the game.

“I felt a little better every day,” Gobert said in a video posted Sunday. He added: “I wish I would have taken this more seriously.”

The NBA has already asked teams to split the availability of their arenas by the end of July, a sign the league is ready to extend the season at least as long if needed, and those moves came a few days ago. for the CDC to make its final recommendation The NBA regular season should have ended on April 15 and the NBA Finals should begin on June 4, with the season ending on or before June 21.

For most people, new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially the elderly and people with existing health problems, it can cause more serious illnesses, including pneumonia.

The vast majority of people recover from the new virus. According to the World Health Organization, people with mild illness recover within two weeks, while those with more serious illnesses can take between three and six weeks to recover. In mainland China, where the virus first broke out, more than 80,000 people have been diagnosed and more than 58,000 have been cured so far.

It’s not just team sports that have closed – professional tennis and golf have basically been suspended for the next few weeks, with events as important as the Indian Wells and Miami Open in tennis and the Golfers and Masters Championship being canceled or postponed. The NCAA Division I men’s college basketball tournament, March Madness, will kick off its group Sunday and begin the 68-team tournament, canceled on Tuesday. The Women’s Division I tournament was to begin this week.

All have been suspended, as well as all other winter and spring sports seasons at all NCAA levels. Most state high school associations have also had to cancel seasons and championships. Several minor league hockey leagues have canceled seasons, and it seems increasingly likely that League G, the NBA minor league, will resume play this season. Even a South Florida polo game on Sunday was played without fans or reporters in attendance, and organizers said they should take maximum precautions.

Some NBA players spent Sunday at home playing video games; Goran Dragic of Miami posted a video of him kicking a soccer ball outside his home. Others, like Stephen Curry of Golden State, urged fans to continue taking the pandemic seriously.

“We all have to take responsibility for ourselves and do whatever it takes to # spread,” Curry told his 14.1 million followers on Twitter. “There is a sense of urgency to flatten the curve and give ourselves and the health system the best chance to overcome this pandemic.” Share this message and let’s protect each other! “