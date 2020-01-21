The Cedar Rapids police need your help to identify suspects for the home invasion

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KWWL) – Several black men with ski masks have been involved in four invasions across Cedar Rapids last week.

The house invasions all took place between January 14th and 20th. During the break-ins, the suspects targeted mobile phones, gaming systems, money, and weapons. The suspects were reportedly armed in several cases.

The house invasions took place at the following dates, times and locations:

• January 14, 2020 – 7:26 pm – 3300 block from Rosewood Court NE

• January 19, 2020 – 2:00 p.m. – 500 block of 15th Street NE

• January 19, 2020 – 3:30 p.m. – 1900 block of Higley Avenue SE

• January 20, 2020 – 9:24 p.m. – 2400 block of 25th Street SW

Anyone with information is requested to contact the Cedar Rapids Police Department at (319) 286-5491 or Linn County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-CS-CRIME (272-7463). Type 5227 and your tip. You can continue to exchange information with an investigator. Write STOP to deactivate the option at any time. Please reference case # 2020-01042.

Citizens can assist the investigation by reviewing existing surveillance material that indicates suspicious activity and noting the date, time, and location of the incident.