The Census Bureau aims to improve response rates

January 23 (UPI) – As Census Day draws closer, local partners with a trusted voice in the community will be critical to ensuring accurate counting, especially among traditionally enumerated groups, experts in the field say year-olds.

For the first time, the Census Bureau is calling on the majority of Americans to conduct the 2020 census online. This technological facelift is easier, more environmentally friendly and cheaper.

95 percent of households will receive a census invitation by mail by March. About 78 percent of these households are asked to respond immediately online or over the phone, classifying them as “Internet first”. The remaining households or “Internet Choice” households will receive a paper questionnaire and a request to respond online. The 5 percent of households that do not receive an invitation in their mailbox receive it when a census employee physically stores it.

These Internet Choice households were selected because of their low response rate in the US Census Bureau’s annual survey, low response rates, high elderly population, or low Internet subscription rates. The office randomly chooses 3.5 million addresses each year to respond to the survey.

As a result of this new strategy, the office is using fewer resources for personal counting because it is believed that most people fill out their forms online and save money. The office is hiring 500,000 temporary workers for 2020, compared to 635,000 in 2010.

According to the Pew Research Center, one in ten Americans does not use the Internet at all, and the proportion is higher among rural and minority residents. Person-to-person contact, which is only possible through human counters, is crucial for many difficult-to-count sections of the population. In a 2018 census test in Rhode Island, only 39 percent of African Americans answered online. In this test, 52.3 percent of the participants answered themselves: 61.2 percent online, 7.5 percent by phone and 31.3 percent using the paper questionnaire.

Dr. Ron Jarmin, deputy director of the Census Bureau, wrote in a blog post in 2018 that he was “encouraged” by the results of Rhode Island and the systems and technologies in place for the security of the public, and that he was safe in responding to the 2020 census. “According to Jarmin, enumerators used iPhones to receive orders and transfer data. This enabled them to complete 1.56 houses per hour, compared to 1.05 houses per hour in 2010.

Although census officials cite savings as a reason for going online, the budget to run the 10-question census remains to be demonstrated: while the 2010 census ended up costing $ 13 billion, the Government Accountability Office estimated that this was will cost about $ 15.6 billion. Part of this cost has to do with the implementation of various IT systems for online counting.

The aim of this logistic acrobatics is to get an exact count of all people living in the country according to the constitution. The census determines how federal funds are divided and how many representatives each state has in Congress. The office estimates that the 2020 census will determine the distribution of over $ 675 billion in federal funding for healthcare, education, social services, infrastructure, and many other programs.

However, population groups such as children, people with skin color and immigrants tend to be counted down in the census. The Census Bureau counted nearly 1 million children in 2010, many of whom were black or Spanish. This emerges from an analysis of the bureau. They numbered 2.1 percent of the total black population, 1.5 percent of the entire Hispanic population, and 4.9 percent of Alaskan Indians and Natives living in a reserve.

Enumerating Latinos “would significantly affect the accuracy and value of all the data used to split federal spending and policies,” said Arturo Vargas, CEO of the NALEO Education Fund, during a January 9 hearing of the House Oversight Committee , Latinos are the nation’s largest minority, according to census data, the group makes up 18.1 percent of the population.

“Our communities need resources, and the only way to get those resources is to count them,” said Marla Bilonick, executive director of the Latino Economic Development Center, a nonprofit that serves Hispanic people in Washington, DC. serves.

Many municipalities have set up full census committees to educate and motivate residents, especially difficult-to-count groups, to participate in the census. Complete Count Committee member organizations already have the “knowledge, influence and resources to educate the public and promote the census,” the office said.

“It is impressive to have an extremely diverse local committee that can speak to different sections of the population to explain what the census is, what is not, and how important it is for them and their families,” said Darrell Moore. the executive director at the Center for South Georgia Regional Impact at Valdosta State University. The center examines 41 rural counties in Georgia and works with community leaders to promote economic growth.

The LEDC is part of the Complete Count Committee of Washington D.C. and received financial support from the city to raise awareness of the census. The organization plans to integrate census education into current programming, which relies heavily on knocking on the door and personal contact.

“Our organization has credibility in the community,” said Bilonick. “It goes very far when it comes to encouraging someone.”

Physical interaction is essential, even if it is more labor intensive, said Bilonick. “It’s about integrating this news into everything we do to touch people.”

The difficult to count population partially overlaps with population groups that are least likely to have Internet access. The 2015 American survey found that 36.4 percent of black households and 30.3 percent of Hispanic households have no broadband internet subscription or computer. For comparison: 21.2 percent of white households have neither broadband nor a computer.

Moore said broadband access in rural America could affect census attendance, but much of his work is dedicated to educating community members about the resources available. Twelve percent of Lowndes County, where Valdosta State University is located, does not have sufficient broadband internet services, according to the Georgia Department of Community Affairs. An important strategy in Georgia, according to Moore, is to ensure that people are aware of all three options for participating in censuses: online, by phone, and in person.

“I only know our community and others we work with have a really good plan to reach everyone in the county,” he said. “I am confident that everyone will.”

Public libraries may offer a solution for households without internet access, as many libraries across the country are already reliable alternatives for households without computers. According to a 2015 Pew Research Center report, minorities and low-income adults use computers most often in a library. According to the Center for Urban Research, nearly 100 percent of Americans and almost 99 percent of the population groups that are difficult to count live within 8 kilometers of a public library.

According to Larra Clark, deputy director of the Public Library Association, libraries “have long played a role in the census.” The libraries not only supported the 2010 census by including staff and acting as contact points, but they also used the data later to better serve their cities.

“In 2020, this coordination role that libraries have played will be even more important with the online response option,” said Clark. “Every time a government service goes online, in whole or in part, the impact on libraries tends to be felt. We know that millions of Americans do not have high-speed Internet at home, and we also know that libraries are the leading source.” free internet access. “

In December, the American Library Association awarded 59 “mini-grants” worth $ 2,000 to help libraries better serve difficult-to-count populations. The money will be used to buy additional computers and mobile hotspots, educate families about insufficient users, and equip mobile libraries to offer the online response option in geographically isolated communities.

“The efforts of these 59 libraries will shed light on all library staff across the country who strive to reach their communities – particularly vulnerable and difficult-to-count sections of the population – and to provide information about the importance of a comprehensive and inclusive organization,” said ALA President Wanda Brown in a press release.

According to Clark, 90 percent of the 500 library applicants said they had received no funds to support the census. She stressed the importance of these libraries seeking funding from city administrations, non-profit organizations and local businesses in order to achieve maximum support capacity.

“A full count is really about justice and accuracy,” she said. “Librarians believe that everyone counts. That means everyone should be counted.”

National, regional and local level partnerships share the common goal of ensuring that every citizen is included in this census.

“It’s not political. It’s nothing else,” said Moore. “You have to have someone that this person can trust to force them to participate in the census. You can have all of these plans, but if you don’t have an active local group that has local interest groups to which they respond, and trust them, you will not be as effective as we would like. “