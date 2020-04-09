The center is likely to help small businesses from 1 trillion rupees to stimulate Coronavirus Second Stomulus.

Last month, India launched a $ 1.7 trillion rupee economic stimulus program that provides a direct transfer of cash and food security measures to help millions of poor people across 21 days across the country.

Reuters

latest update: April 9, 2020, 7:54 AM IST

New Delhi: Two senior Indian officials said on Wednesday that India’s second stimulus package, which will be announced in the coming days, is worth about one trillion rupees ($ 13 billion) and will focus on helping small and medium-sized businesses that suffer from the Cronavoyus uprising. Will do.

“The second package can be very focused on MSME,” a senior government official told Reuters with direct knowledge of the plan, using acronyms for short and medium words.

“After assessing the amount of blows imposed due to the imposed lock to deal with the outbreak, separate packages have been announced for larger companies,” the official said.

According to government estimates, small businesses make up about a quarter of India’s $ 2.9 trillion economy and employ more than 500 million workers.

India has so far registered 5,274 cases of the virus, which has killed 149 people. Following the closure of the country on April 14, the country now plans to reduce its bottleneck at key points in the virus.

Indian media speculate that the government will soon announce more aid to help the struggling economy.

The sources said the new MSME package could include an increase in bank loans for working capital needs, walking threshold restrictions on the use of tax exemptions and relaxation rules for income tax deposits and other rights.

A spokesman for the Ministry of Finance declined to comment.

The government’s second source said that the government also intends to settle tax payments owed to small companies within a month to provide immediate assistance.

The Indian government announced on Wednesday that it would also immediately issue 180 billion rupees in tax refunds to small businesses and individuals immediately, imposing cost restrictions on hosting departments from April to June.

K.E. Raghunatan, a former president of the All-Indian Manufacturers’ Association (AIMO), said the government should also delegate long-term debts to federal and state governments, as well as state-owned enterprises, in anticipation of the sale of its products.

Federal and state governments and state-owned companies owe more than $ 66 billion to small businesses, the government told parliament last month.

“We don’t know how long we will live if our costs are not cleared,” said Raghunatan, a small-time manufacturer of solar panels in the southern Indian city of Chennai.

Hundreds of thousands of hungry small Indian businesses have postponed or reduced their workers’ wages this month, while union leaders say more than five million workers, mostly under contract, have suffered wage losses. .

The AIMO industry representative, which represents about 100,000 small producers, said more than two-thirds of its members had difficulty paying their salaries.

