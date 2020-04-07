The center may need 5 Rakh Karaj azure to support the tough economy by COVID-19: Secy Sec-Fin

According to former Chandigarh finance spokesman Chandra Gregg, the center may support 2 to 5.5 percent of GDP or about 5 percent to support people and businesses that have been severely damaged by the outbreak of coronavirus and locks across the country. Borrow up to 5 larvae.

“It seems necessary and recommended that the Indian government borrow directly from the RBI instead of borrowing from the market. The FRBM (Financial Responsibility and Budget Management) law needs to be amended to activate this,” he said. “

For the current fiscal year, the government plans to borrow 7.8 rupees from the market and have a financial deficit of 3.5 percent of GDP. Therefore, the government decided to lend Karaji 4.88 rupees during its first half.

Noting that unconventional solutions are needed for unprecedented situations, Greg said the government needs to help businesses, especially small businesses and personal accounts, which will probably help if they don’t help. Use the past.

“The government should support small and self-employed jobs by estimating the Rs 2 outlet crown. If the downsizing trend continues, some of these jobs are inactive. The financial package should be provided by another company to cover this.” He also said in a blog post.

He also suggested that by removing it from large rural areas, it should set aside the economic lock, and that cities that do not have any COVID-19 outbreaks should engage in safe and secure protocols to engage in all economic activities that regulate their interaction with foreigners. it placed. Additional precautionary measures to eliminate the risk of spread.

He said several low-risk industries such as mining, construction, manufacturing, etc. should also be opened with these precautionary measures, adding that hotspots and other areas can only be opened if COVID-19 does not spread.

Greg, who is now an adviser to Secretary of State Andrew Pradsch, YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, said the service industry needs to redefine its business models.

“Given the financial support for the poor and vulnerable, the financial aid package (RS 1.7 lakh but in fact much less) announced on March 26 will not eliminate the losses caused by these workers,” Greg said. A new financial support package of about 60,000 rupees is needed for these workers, who are suffering from economic downturn. “

At least 10 workers in the mining, construction, manufacturing and service sectors will be laid off due to the economic shutdown ordered to curb the risk of COVID-19 expansion, and they will need immediate financial support of 2,000 rupees a month for three months. Add.

He added that by adding 21 days off, nearly 70 percent of the economy, the agricultural sector, essential goods and services, and e-commerce jobs where it was possible to work from home, the rest of the economy is completely off. About 8 Rs Crunch Causes Loss of Additional Value Added / Gross Domestic Product to Jobs.

In addition, he said, the center should release about 30,000 rupees in compensation to the GST, as government revenues are widely affected.

“The Indian government must also release the 56,000-rupee installment of the state’s share of central taxes on April 15. Governments must provide additional loans to cover their tax revenue shortages by 2020.” , “said.

“Given the liquidity in the system,” he said. The RBI has leased significant amounts of liquidity to banks from about five Russian leases.

“However, it is unlikely that some high-investment funds will lend these funds to businesses. Banks may use this liquidity to invest in the Indian government and government securities, if the Indian government decides to do so.” Don’t borrow directly from the RBI, “he said.

He said it was time for the RBI to take some risks and buy bonds and mortgage-backed assets in India.