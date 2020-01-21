The CEO of Alphabet advocates a temporary ban on facial recognition, but Microsoft CEO disagrees

BRUSSELS – The EU’s proposal to temporarily ban facial recognition technology was supported on Monday by Alphabet’s chief, Sundar Pichai, but received a cool response from Microsoft President Brad Smith.

While Pichai cited the possibility that the technology could be used for nefarious purposes as a reason for a moratorium, Smith said that a ban could be compared to using a meat cleaver instead of a scalpel to solve potential problems.

“I think it is important that governments and regulations address this sooner rather than later and create a framework for it,” said Pichai at a conference in Brussels organized by the Bruegel think tank.

“It may be immediate, but there may be a wait until we really consider how it will be used,” he said. “It is up to governments to set the course for using this technology.”

However, Smith, who is also Microsoft’s chief legal officer, referred to the benefits of facial recognition technology in some cases, e.g. B. at NGOs that they use to search for missing children.

“I really hesitate to say that we should stop people from using technology to bring families back together if it can help them,” said Smith.

“The second thing I would say is that if you actually believe that there is a reasonable alternative that we can tackle this problem with, for example, a scalpel instead of a cleaver, you will not ban it,” he said.

Smith said it was important to identify problems first and then create rules to ensure that the technology was not used for mass surveillance.

“Ultimately, there is only one way to improve technology, and use it,” he said.

The European Commission is taking a stricter line on artificial intelligence (AI) than the United States to tighten existing rules on data protection and data rights. This emerges from a proposal published by Reuters.

This includes a moratorium of up to five years on the use of facial recognition technologies in public areas to give the EU time to work out how abuses can be prevented.

Pichai urged regulators to take a “proportionate approach” to regulation preparation days before the Commission should publish proposals on the subject.

Regulators are exploring ways to control AI, promote innovation, and try to curb potential abuse as companies and law enforcement agencies adopt the technology.

There was no question that AI should be regulated, Pichai said, but those in power should be careful.

“Sensible regulation must also take a proportionate approach and reconcile potential harm with social opportunities. This is particularly true for areas of high risk and value, ”he said.

Regulators should adapt the rules to different sectors, Pichai said. Examples include medical devices and self-driving cars, for which different regulations apply. He said governments should align their rules and agree on core values.

Earlier this month, the U.S. government released AI guidelines aimed at limiting the reach of the authorities and urged Europe to avoid an aggressive approach.

Pichai said it was important to see clearly what could go wrong with the AI, and while it promised tremendous benefits, there was real concern about the possible negative consequences.

One problem area is “deep fakes” – video or audio clips that have been processed with AI. Pichai said Google released open data sets to help the research community develop better tools to detect such counterfeits.

The world’s most popular Internet search engine announced last month that Google Cloud does not offer universal programming interfaces (APIs) for face recognition, while it sets policies and technical security precautions.