The CEO of the Tokyo Olympics suggests that the games could be in doubt even in 2021

As the coronavirus spreads to Japan, the Tokyo Games chief executive said Friday that he cannot guarantee that the postponed Olympics will be staged next year, even with the long delay.

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe issued an emergency declaration this week to fight the virus, putting the country under restrictions after it appeared to have avoided a significant outbreak.

“I don’t think anyone would be able to say whether it will be possible to check it by next July or not,” said Tokyo organizing committee CEO Toshiro Muto, speaking through an interpreter at a remote press conference. “We are certainly unable to give you a clear answer.”

The Olympics were postponed last month with a new opening scheduled for July 23, 2021, followed by the Paralympics on August 24.

Abe has been criticized for being slow to act against coronavirus. Opposition political leaders suggested that they minimized the severity of the virus and said it may have been linked to wanting to hold the Olympics this year.

“We made the decision to postpone the games by one year,” said Muto. “So this means that all we can do is work hard to prepare for the Games. We sincerely hope that humanity will overcome the coronavirus crisis next year.”

Muto was asked if there were alternative plans to hold the Games in 2021.

“Rather than thinking about alternative plans, we should work hard,” he said. “Humanity should bring together all its technology and wisdom to work hard so that they can develop treatments, medicines and vaccines.”

Japan has reported about 5,000 cases and 100 deaths. The country has the oldest population in the world and COVID-19 can be particularly serious for the elderly.

Muto has been asked several times about the additional costs of the referral, which was estimated by the Japanese media to be between 2 and 6 billion US dollars. He said it was too early to know the price and who he would pay.

He also acknowledged that the organizers of the Tokyo Olympics had taken out insurance.

“Tokyo 2020 has taken out several insurance policies,” he said. “But it is not yet clear whether the postponement of the Games qualifies as a covered event.”

He was also asked about the Olympic flame, which was removed from the public this week in Fukushima prefecture. Muto had a speech away from the microphone with a spokesman before speaking about the flame.

“After the cancellation of the Olympic torch bracket, the Olympic flame was placed under the direction of Tokyo 2020,” said Muto. “Obviously in the future there is a possibility that it can be put on display somewhere. However, for now it is under the direction of Tokyo 2020 and I will not make further comments on the matter.”

There are suggestions that the International Olympic Committee is considering taking the flame on a world tour, hoping to use it as a symbol of the battle against the virus. However, any tour would be impossible until travel restrictions are lifted.

Taking the flame away from Japan could also upset guests.