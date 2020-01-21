The CFL concludes a cooperation agreement with the Brazilian Federation

Add Brazil to the CFL 2.0 initiative.

The championship announced Tuesday that it has arrived in partnership with the Confederacao Brasileira de Futebol Americano (CBFA). Brazil becomes the 13th country to sign a partnership agreement with the CFL since November 2018.

“It is an honor to be involved in this exciting collaboration,” CBFA President Italo Mingoni said in a statement. “Our work together will showcase the talent and ability of Brazilian players on the world stage and further develop the foundations of the game in our country.”

The Brazilian Federation is participating in the Gridiron Football International Alliance, a multilateral organization dedicated to expanding the global footprint of football. Other members include federations and / or elite championships from Austria, Canada, Great Britain, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Mexico, Norway and Sweden.

“Our international partnerships now include the top football federations and championships in South America, Europe and Asia, as well as Mexico,” said CFL Commissioner Randy Ambrosie. “Together, we are building new avenues for players around the world to look for opportunities in the CFL, for Canadians to play elsewhere and to share their experience and expertise in coaching, event and player development.”

There are more than 18,000 footballers registered in regional championships in Brazil, with the first and second divisions being organized by the CBFA with 30 teams each. CBFA boasts over 400 men’s and women’s teams competing in beach, flag and football.

It also manages national groups of men and women.

Last year, the nine members of the CFL participated for the first time in organizing specially designed “world” players. The championship will expand the initiative to include up to 45 world players in 2020.

The CFL is also conducting research to combine this winter in Europe, Japan and Mexico before launching a global plan in April.

