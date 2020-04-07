The CFL delays the start of the season until at least July

The Canadian Football season does not begin before the start of July due to coronavirus, commissioner Randy Ambrosie said Tuesday.

He said the league will try to play “a whole season or we’ll get to one” even though he acknowledged that “it will require some creativity and we’re preparing for a lot of situations.”

Preseason games are set to begin May 24, with the regular season set for June 11. CFL teams play an 18-game schedule with several weeks off.

“We realize that there are more important things in the minds of Canadians than now in games,” he said in a statement released by the league. “But we also know that Canadian football has long been a source of pride and unity for our country and – if the time is right – we can play a key role in its recovery.

“So far, everyone has been pragmatic enough to do what we need to do to stop the spread of this virus and protect one another. And, at the same time, keep our hopes high.”

As of Tuesday morning, Canada had about 17,000 confirmed coronavirus cases, with 344 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University.

“We respect the decisions made by the federal, provincial and municipal governments for our safety and we will continue to follow their directives. These include indications from Canadian cities that they will not allow sports events to take place. before the end of June, “he said.

The Canadian Football League Player Association supports the move.

“We know this is bad news for players eager to work, but for now public health, safety and well-being are paramount,” CFLPA executive director Brian Ramsay said in a news release. “We stay in contact with the CFL daily to anticipate and plan for all possible scenarios, and we are committed to providing the best and most accurate information to all players and players in the soon available to allow plans to be made for themselves and their families.

The CFL title game, the Gray Cup, is set for November 22 in Regina, Saskatchewan.

-Remove Level Media