The chaos in Brazil when Avais Bruno Silva kicks the Figueirense fan with an intervention by the riot police

A soccer player kicked a fan in HEAD during a game in Brazil on Sunday.

Avai led 2-0 against local rival Figueirense. A home fan marched into the field and headed for the opposing bank.

NSC TV

Bruno Silva (right) nudged a Figueirense fan in the head

Avai’s goalkeeper Gledson knocked the bare torso down before midfielder Bruno Silva kicked him in the head.

Silva’s knee also accidentally caught Gledson, who asked his teammate to leave.

The riot police led the fan off the field, along with other supporters who had passed the plexiglass barriers.

Both clubs play in the Brazilian second division, but this competition took place in a regional championship in the state of Santa Catarina, also known as Campeonato Catarinense.

NSC TV

The riot police were forced to intervene to stop other intruders

According to reports in Brazil, the problems started when Silva was replaced and seemed to make a gesture to fans at home after being abused.

There was a 20 minute delay before the game continued.

Videos on social media showed Figueirense fans fighting 2-0 behind in the stands.

Avai scored both sides of the half with goals from Pedro Castro and Jonathan Luiz Moreira Rosa Junior, who secured the victory for the guests.

