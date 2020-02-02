The chaos in VAR leads to a hand-to-hand fight in which Tottenham and Manchester City make two punitive decisions within two minutes

The Tottenham and Manchester City players clashed at the end of the first half of the game on Sunday in a VAR-triggered melee.
In the midst of five minutes of confusion, two punitive decisions were made, one in favor of one of the two teams.
The sequence of events began with an unnecessary foul by Serge Aurier on Sergio Aguero in the penalty area, which was not punished by Mike Dean.
The game lasted more than a minute while the video officers investigated the incident. Eventually, Dean was instructed to stop trial and award a free kick.
Hugo Lloris then heroically saved Ilkay Gundogan’s 12-yard goal and pushed the ball to the edge of the six-yard box.
However, Raheem Sterling attacked after the rebound and was hit by a wriggling Lloris who contacted him when he went under.
Getty Images – Getty
Lloris contacted Sterling
AFP or licensor
The players of both teams met
City claimed a second sentence, while the Spurs stopper accused Sterling of diving.
A hand-to-hand fight ensued, with Oleksandr Zinchenko and Toby Alderweireld being warned while Jose Mourinho lost the ball on the sideline.
Ultimately, VAR decided not to give a second penalty and the game remained 0-0.