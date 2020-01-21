The chaos of Auckland commuters: who is to blame?

Ferry commuters in Auckland have been left furious at the delays as politicians, bureaucrats and ferry operator Fullers fight over who is at fault.

Hundreds of commuters on several ferries found themselves slowly circling the inland port this morning. A commuter said he was told through a speaker system that the delay was due to a cruise ship.

In addition to this, Fullers has canceled three ferry crossings on the Devonport and Waiheke services.

Waiheke woman Chloe Barker said this morning that it was the third time this week that her ferry had been canceled due to the arrival of cruise ships.

In an email to harbor master Andrew Hayton, she said, “You are affecting the lives of thousands of commuters. We are late for our jobs, hospital appointments, child care. children and other responsibilities because cruise ships have priority over passenger ferries. “

Fullers Managing Director Mike Horne did not address specific issues this morning in a written statement, but blamed it on the larger problem of the increasing number and frequency of cruise ship visits and disruptions important crossings of cruise ships mooring and leaving from the ferry basin.

Auckland Transport media director Mark Hannan said “the cruise ships did not cause the cancellation of ferry services”, saying the decision not to perform certain services this morning was made by Fullers.

“There are no restrictions on ferries entering or leaving the ferry basin at any time. Ultimately, the decision to enter or leave the ferry basin is the call of the master of a ship” said Hannan.

Ferries are operating this morning, waiting for Queen Elizabeth to finish docking. Photo / Chris Keall

Auckland counselor Chris Darby, a regular ferry commuter, said he was not convinced that the ferry delays were entirely the fault of the cruise industry, the Harbourmaster or the ports of Auckland, which has a calendar of months before cruise ship visits on its website.

“I think Fullers treats that a bit and doesn’t take responsibility when it suits them,” he said.

Darby also wondered if this was a case where Fullers would have changed his approach to security after receiving overwhelming court decisions on security matters.

Horne said Fullers would not compromise the safety of customers or staff, saying the company restricts ferry movements in and out of the ferry basin while cruise ships are pushing and the water is still turbulent due to docking.

“We have seen cruise ships dock at times outside their schedules, which is difficult to plan for. In addition, the movements of cruise ships allowed to enter port during commuting hours will also have a significant impact. “said Horne.

Cruise ships are not allowed to enter the ferry basin on weekdays between 7:30 a.m. and 9 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. and 6 p.m.

The parties are calling for talks to resolve the problem. Friday, Darby meets with Mayor Phil Goff, the Harbourmaster and Auckland Transport to discuss the issues. Horne said Fullers had called for urgent intervention with the Auckland authorities.

Auckland Central MP Nikki Kaye also wants to meet with the parties to clarify what has happened and the arrangements underway.

“Ultimately, public transportation must take priority over cruise ships,” she said.

Fullers general manager Mike Horne blamed the cruise ships that docked at Princes Wharf in the ferry basin. Photo / Herald

Waiheke residents went to a local Facebook page to express their anger.

A resident, Kev Applestone, said he had just managed to catch a flight to Gisborne for a clinic at Gisborne Hospital after “a mad Uber driver did his magic”.

He used the downtime to contact the harbor master to tell him that the delays were causing enormous disruption, including for people like him involved in essential services.

“The arrival of cruise ships during very busy journeys seems to be something new. It also seems to be very poor planning. Why can’t cruise ships arrive before 6 or after 9?” Applestone asked.

Tania Anderson said her husband was waiting in the harbor with five retained ferries, adding that “the ferries dance on the water”.

