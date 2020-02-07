The Charlize Theron Oscars seem to show that he has always had a bomb style – Up News Info

% MINIFYHTMLac047f9f7f8cdeacc4640ee3669aa82111%

% MINIFYHTMLac047f9f7f8cdeacc4640ee3669aa82112%

Just like the coveted trophy itself, Charlize Theron It is a staple in the Oscars.

She made her red carpet debut at the star-filled event in 1998 and fascinated us year after year on the red carpet, which always proved to be an easy choice for the best dressed. (Maybe an award even better than the golden statue?) In fact, the bomb surprised the actress in a rainbow of sets, from the burnt orange Vera Wang to the purple Dior, her favorite designer during the award seasons.

% MINIFYHTMLac047f9f7f8cdeacc4640ee3669aa82113 %% MINIFYHTMLac047f9f7f8cdeacc4640ee3669aa82114%

And although his style is still A-plus, many things have changed since the mother of two took home his first prize in 2004 for Monster. “When I got my nomination for that … I slept until 10.30 am,” Theron told the actress in a lead role, recently recalled during a performance at Jimmy Kimmel Live. “Now, with this nomination, I had to deal with two sets of sheets to pee. I train diapers for my 4-year-old daughter, trying to get her out of the night diapers, so it was a difficult night. Very different.”

% MINIFYHTMLac047f9f7f8cdeacc4640ee3669aa82115%

% MINIFYHTMLac047f9f7f8cdeacc4640ee3669aa82116%

It turns out their children Jackson Y August they are really less impressed with their recognition at the Oscars 2020. After they had not won at the golden balloons golf Critics & # 39; Choice Awards, they are “suspects,” Theron admitted. “I said,” You know, listen, there’s a good shot that I probably won’t win, “and my oldest son simply said,” Well, this sounds like a waste of time. “

Although they may be difficult critics, it is safe to say that they will at least be impressed by the ball gown that they will wear. While we eagerly await the great debut, keep scrolling to relive all your best Academy Awards looks.

Jeff Kravitz / FilmMagic

2019

Although her backless Dior dress was impressive, he was Charlize TheronThe new brunette bob that made everyone talk.

Invision / AP / Shutterstock

2017

It was fitting for her to coordinate her golden dress. I licked Dior with that coveted image.

Jim Smeal / Shutterstock

2016

It cannot be denied: it looks red in this Dior number.

Jim Smeal / BEI / Shutterstock

2014

The actress showed that you can still make a statement with a completely black dress.

Jim Smeal / BEI / Shutterstock

2013

Theron offered bridal spirit with this embroidered Dior dress.

Craig Barritt / Getty Images

2011

His supple, one-shoulder dress by Atelier Versace contained an explosion of Swarovski crystals.

Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

2010

The royal superstar ruled in purple Dior.

KMazur / Wire Image

2006

The nominee for Best Actress made everyone jealous in this dark green asymmetrical piece.

Jeff Kravitz / FilmMagic

2005

A 4-foot train added some drama to her Dior tulle dress.

Jeff Vespa Archive / WireImage

2004

The only thing that seems brighter than your Tom Ford for the Gucci dress? His new Oscar, which he won for his role in Monster.

Jeff Kravitz / FilmMagic, Inc

2000

For his first Oscars, he chose a burned orange song by Vera Wang that sank in the back.

Jim Smeal / Ron Galella collection via Getty Images

1998

Then, new to the scene, Theron blinded silver at the Vanity Fair Oscars party.

View the coverage of the red carpet from E! From the Oscar 2020 on Sunday, February 9 from 1:00 pm ET / 10 a.m.PT followed by the Oscars broadcast at 8:00 pm. ET / 17:00 PT on ABC! And don’t miss it ME! After the party Specially at 11:30 am ET / 8:30 pm PT for a summary of the 2020 Academy Awards.