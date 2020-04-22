While you were busy studying TikTok dancing and figuring out how long it would take to watch Gossip’s full gossip nonstop, Cheesecake Factory shared its recipe for lemon-ricotta pancakes. Do you know which couples are great with tuxedo dancing, gossip girl, and not leaving your home? Well, just about anything except lemon-ricotta pancakes in particular.

It’s a pretty standard pancake recipe – you have the purpose-made flour, your salt, your baking powder and eggs – with some tiny twists that will take your breakfast to a new level. Yes, I’m talking about the lemon ricotta title. Oh, you only ever used ricotta in lasagna? Well, hold on to your sweatpants because your meal time is about to fluctuate. Ricotta is a versatile cheese, and for that we have to stand. She can be sweet! She can be salty! She can be ricotta dang chickpeas! And yes, it can even be part of our favorite brunch staple: pancakes.

The only ingredients you might be missing for the cheesecake pancake recipe are ricotta cheese, fresh lemon and buttermilk. (If you can’t find buttermilk, a light substitute for buttermilk is a tablespoon of lemon juice or white vinegar for a cup of plain milk.) Once you have one, all you need to do is mix your dry ingredients together, fold in your wet mixture , Then spoon it onto a skillet or pan and wait patiently for your pancakes. That’s pretty much it. They are not as accurate as, say, their viral soufflé pancakes, but they are equally satisfying.

The Cheesecake Factory on YouTube

Find the full recipe for lemon-ricotta pancakes at the cheesecakes website. Revenge them with a little orange juice. Pair them with Delgona Coffee, the viral foam coffee that the Internet is currently obsessed with. Pair them with a glass of wine because you have breakfast at 17:00. now. There are no rules during quarantine. (Except, you know, stay home.)

Cheesecake Factory is not the only place to share the secret recipe behind some of his favorite foods. Earlier this month, Disney shared Choros’ dollop and recipe. Much like the cheesecake-lemon-ricotta pancakes, making a whip and churus at home is a lot easier than you can imagine. All you need is ice cream, pineapple juice, frozen pineapple and blender. If you have one, you’re in the “blend” button to enjoy the DIY Dolly Paddle.

Put your two DIY Disneyland creations alongside a fresh batch of lemon-ricotta pancakes for your cheesecake and have a zoom-in brunch at home that can complement your departure needs. Yes, grilled cheese, churus and pancakes can be brunch food. Again, you decide on your quarantine meal rules.