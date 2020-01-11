The Chellas Arepa Kitchen in Lancaster County is one of the 100 best restaurants in 2020

Loading...

LANCASTER COUNTY, PA. – A Lancaster County food truck stands in the national spotlight for South American-inspired comfort foods.

In 2020, Chellas Arepa Kitchen ranked Yelp among the 100 best restaurants.

The reviewers on the Chellas Arepa Kitchen website, dubbed the “gem off the tourist trail”, encourage people to drive to this food truck to try its Peruvian cuisine and Venezuelan-inspired arepas.

Items cost between $ 5 and $ 15.

According to his website, all meals are gluten free to give all Pennsylvaniaers the chance to eat and enjoy the food. It also offers options for vegans and vegetarians.

According to Yelp, “Yelps Top 100 Restaurants is a list that is different from other best-of restaurants. Sure, you’ll see your fancy stains and white tablecloth restaurants, but it’s also full of hidden gems and joints off the beaten path. From fine dining to Shawarma food trucks – you’ll find them all in Yelp’s seventh annual top 100 restaurants in the U.S. “

The Chellas Arepa Kitchen is closed on Mondays and Tuesdays. It is open from Wednesday to Saturday from 11 p.m. to 7 p.m. Sundays are from 11 p.m. to 3 p.m.

It is located at 1830 Hempstead Road in Lancaster, PA, 17601.

40.046657

-76.178374