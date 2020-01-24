The Chicago Cultural Center begins the celebration of the Lunar New Year

Drums chased away bad energy and dancers gracefully walked the stage and marked the start of the Chinese New Year at the Chicago Cultural Center Friday.

“We want to raise awareness and appreciate Chinese culture,” said Julie Tiao Ma, president of the Chinese Fine Arts Society. “We want to show local practitioners of Chinese art and how proud they are to keep their Chicago traditions alive.”

Julie Tiao Ma, president of the Chinese Fine Arts Society, speaks at the celebration of the Lunar New Year at the Chicago Cultural Center. Ahlaam Delange / Sun Times

Ma’s late mother, Barbara Tiao, founded the CFAS, which collaborated with Choose Chicago and the Department of Cultural Affairs and Special Events to celebrate the Lunar New Year, which officially begins Saturday.

Some of the notable performances on Friday include a song from the Cultural Center Chinese Lion Dancers.

For a preview of their Sunday show at Chicago Symphony Hall, members of the Zhejiang Shaoju Opera Theater provide audiences with somersaults, dragon dances and folk singing.

Members of the Zhejiang Shaoju Opera Theater perform during the celebration of the Chinese New Year at the Chicago Cultural Center. Ahlaam Delange / Sun Times

Angela Wan, who is educated in Chinese classical dance, said she feels the responsibility to share “the treasure” of Chinese culture.

“I have the opportunity to introduce Chinese classical culture and Chinese classical dance to American society,” said Wan, a member of the Hao Dance studio in Buffalo Grove.

Angela Wan, who was trained in classical Chinese dance, performed at the festival. Ahlaam Delange / Sun Times