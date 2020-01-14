The Chicago Gyms where you can try out the biggest fitness trends for 2020

The 2020s seem to be a decade full of choices. There’s a diet for everything, a workout for everything, a new age remedy for everything … hell, there’s even Netflix documentation for everything. With so many options, however, it can be difficult to figure out what’s right for you, and if you do, where to find it.

To help you avoid noise, we have tried the latest fitness trends in gyms in Chicago and have put together a quick guide to all the important information.

1. recovery training

In 2020, the recovery from your training will be as important as the training itself. It is a trend that has trickled down from professional athletes: Since they are basically professional athletes, it will definitely work for us amateurs if something works for them ,

cryotherapy

Essentially an ice bath without water, cyro uses nitrogen gas to relieve aches, pains and inflammation. You enter a small, upright metal chamber with only your head sticking out. Then freezing gas is released into the chamber for about three minutes. It can be done as a whole body treatment or target specific areas. If you strive for the whole body, men must wear underwear to protect their external organs.

Where to try it: GOAT Climb & Cryo have their machine in their lounge, which makes it a fun group activity. Go in one by one and see who’s best to deal with it.

floating tanks

Float therapy promotes stress relief, problem solving and creativity. It is said to accelerate the regeneration of muscles and joints, relieve headaches, improve sleep, improve skin, relieve craving and enable “super learning”. Mega champions Steph Curry and Tom Brady both swear by what needs to be proven with numbers and charts , So it’s probably more than just hype.

Where to try: Freeze + Float, where they have the model in stock that Tom Brady uses in his house. If you’re worried about being claustrophobic, start here. Instead of a small capsule, it’s a whole room, and there are a lot of settings to keep you in control.

infrared sauna

Another that seems to do everything with benefits such as injury recovery, pain relief, improved blood flow, weight loss and anti-aging. The infrared sauna raises your body temperature by three degrees as if you had actually exercised, making it a perfect reward for an active day of relaxation. While conventional saunas heat the air around you, infrared radiation uses them to heat you directly. You will notice the biggest difference to a conventional sauna in the air: you can breathe easily because the air is not dense and hot.

Where to try: Lume Wellness in River North is great if you want a spa feeling that’s still the focus. They offer a variety of wellness treatments, including massages, infusions and cupping. If you don’t think you can take 45 minutes of heat, Freeze + Float Hulu and Netflix saunas are included.

Second Low impact, high results

Working smarter and not harder means you can handle your joints well. For athletes looking for less stress with the same intensity, such as crossfit or running training, these two classes with light stress are a great option. Be warned: just because it has less impact doesn’t mean it’s easier.

Megaformer Pilates

Thanks to prominent patrons like Michelle Obama and Meghan Markle, women have known the mega former for years. Invented by Sebastian Lagree, who wanted to combine his experiences with weightlifting, Pilates and personal training, the device isolates muscle groups with weighted spirals and fast transitions so that your abdominal muscles, arms and legs fail within seconds. There is definitely a learning curve for these classes, but you’ll be happy to have an excuse to take breaks.

Where to try: Studio Lagree (connected to the man himself), Solidcore, Chi50

Versa climber

Yes, it’s a machine from the 80s. Rise Nation in LA has announced its resurgence with its high-intensity, low-impact cardio workout, and now Chicago is gaining strength. These 30-minute group fitness classes use individual tablets to track your progress compared to other students and to switch between short, medium and long steps depending on the song. Think of a good class of spin that you visited, replace the bikes with stationary climbing machines and you have it.

Where to try: GOAT Climb & Cryo. It’s worth noting that retired Super Bowl champion Pierre Thomas is the vice president of GOAT, which proves that this isn’t for the faint of heart.

Third Functional HIIT (high intensity interval training)

Crossfit is HIIT’s most popular school, but not the only one. If you’re looking for something less iconic but no less ass fucking, try one of the gyms below.

F45

An Australian franchise company that has slowly opened up a US market and has 22 studios in different opening countries around Chicagoland. F45 is a favorite of Mark Wahlberg and Hugh Jackman and is great for anyone who misses organized sport. Every day is a different class: Monday, Wednesday and Friday are cardio, Tuesday, Thursday and Sunday are strength and Saturday is a hybrid. The same classes are offered throughout the day all over the world on television screens showing video for each broadcaster and timer. Each lesson lasts 45 minutes. Use the map to find an independent studio near you.

Train now

The hotel is located in Des Plaines near Ogilivie. Thanks to this location, you can easily add this gym to your commuting traffic. TRAIN MOMENT was founded by a local couple and is striving for more intelligent training. Her goal was to develop a HIIT workout that D1 athletes would love (he’s a former Notre Dame soccer player). This is not to scare you off, just to ensure that this training is efficient. The black-and-white studio has three different areas: dumbbells, rig and climber. It’s about smart, maximum effort on everyone, which means that heavy weights and fewer repetitions are required when lifting, and on the contrary, when it’s time for cardio, little impact.

4th Wellness Retreats

Self-sufficiency is huge at the moment and with good reason: It’s an election year, we may be on the brink of war, Britain is still trying to leave the EU. … There is a lot going on. Mental stress causes physical discomfort. It is therefore important to save time in order to stay centered. You don’t have to travel to Sedona to enjoy the benefits of a relaxing retreat. These two options make it easy for you here in your own garden.

#SweatworkingSummit

Kimpton Gray in downtown Chicago is holding two one-day wellness events with ASweatLife. Choose a mindful meal session between Saturday, January 25th and Sunday, January 26th, take your career to the next level and take the time to look after yourself. Get into a HIIT workout, yoga class, tissue treatment, or happy hour between sessions. Tickets cost $ 150, and The Gray offers conference attendees a special price of $ 99.

CHILL Chicago

Do you want to leave the city? CHILL Chicago is hosting a one-day vacation at the Oak Brook Bath & Tennis Club on February 12th. This retreat focuses on the benefits of guided meditation and includes lunch, yoga flow and a soothing sound bath in just six hours. You will be back home just in time for dinner.

Where to try it: Oakbrook retreat