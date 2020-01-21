The Chicago police seek input from the public in a series of proposed policy reforms

Starting next month, the Chicago police will hold a series of community meetings that will give the public the opportunity to consider a number of proposed departmental policies, including the use of force by officers and the response to hate crimes.

The meetings are a requirement of a federal consent decree that pursues major reforms of the police department as part of a destructive assessment by the US Department of Justice following the murder of 17-year-old Laquan McDonald in 2014 by Chicago police officer Jason Van Dyke.

The three-hour meetings, the first of which is set at 6 p.m. on February 4 at Truman College, 1145 W. Wilson Ave., 14 police department will deal with policy issues during two rounds of talks at each meeting, police said.

Additional meetings will be held:

18-9 am February 5 at Kennedy King College, 740 W. 63rd St;

February 6-9, 6 at JLM Abundant Life Center, 2622 W. Jackson Blvd.; and

10:00 am – 1:00 pm February 8 at Daley College, 7500 S. Pulaski Road.

For the first time, the public is also given the opportunity to view the department’s proposed policy online on the police website before the meeting is held.

The policy topics include the use of violence; the department’s response to hate crime and mental health problems; interactions with people with disabilities; interactions with the transgender community; and the role of police officers in schools.

At previous community reform meetings, officers set up tables for each of the topics to be discussed and members of the community could choose which topic they wanted to contribute. The department said that changes to the way meetings were held earlier will enable community members to switch subjects more easily.

Notes made during a community input meeting with the Chicago police in Eckhart Park last July on court-ordered policy reforms. Matthew Hendrickson / Sun Times

The department asks everyone who is interested to attend the meeting register in advance with the department on their website.

For those who cannot attend, the department will also request feedback on the proposals via email to community.affairs@chicagopolice.org.

After the meetings, some members of the community may also be invited to participate in smaller work groups that will elaborate on the topics in the coming months, the department said.