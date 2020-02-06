The chief minister of NT “is pleased to help” coronavirus evacuees in Darwin

The Chief Minister of the Northern Territory said he was open to talks with the Australian government about the possible use of Darwin facilities for coronavirus evacuees.

The Commonwealth has confirmed that it will identify “overflow” centers when Christmas Island reaches its capacity as part of an emergency plan.

The workers’ village, built by the Japanese gas company Inpex, is on the outskirts of Darwin in a rural suburb and was given away to the New Jersey government last year when it was no longer needed to house workers.

The NT government has yet to decide what to do with the facility in the long term, and Prime Minister Michael Gunner says he is open to talks with the Commonwealth administration.

“When I spoke to the Prime Minister over the weekend, I told him you need a hand?”

“We are happy to help, we want to make sure that the Australians are looked after, we want to make sure that the Territorians are looked after and safe.”

But Mr. Gunner made it clear that no formal application was made.

“We obviously have the Inpex Workers Village,” he said.

“I understand that there are facilities in WA, there could be other facilities in other parts of the country, but there have been no formal requests or formal triggers to investigate the suitability of those locations.”

The Manigurr-ma workers’ accommodation village cost $ 600 million and was officially opened in 2013 before the Ichthys LNG facility was built.

It extends over 75 hectares and can accommodate up to 3500 workers during the construction phase with rooms in accommodation in Dongas.

The complex has basketball courts, fitness rooms, a pool, a tavern and a dining room.

“We would be very happy to speak to the Australian government and if it were of serious interest we would take a closer look at it,” Gunner said today.

There are now no confirmed cases of coronavirus in the Northern Territory, despite the authorities waiting for test results from four people.