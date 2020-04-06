The Chief Physician is asked after ignoring self-lock tips

The Chief Medical Officer of Scotland has been forced to resign after following the blocking rules he enacted for a getaway to his second home.

Dr. Catherine Calderwood had been photographed on a picnic in Earlsferry, Fife, plus an hour’s drive from her home and workplace in the Scottish capital of Edinburgh – entirely with her own advice, supported by the force of law, that affluent avoid non-essential second-home displacements, especially in more rural and remote areas where they might struggle to cope with coronavirus outbreaks.

Dr. Calderwood was notified by police after his actions were exposed in the Scottish edition of The Sun, but initially intended to join his work with the support of Prime Minister Nicola Sturgeon, the leader. of the Left National Party (SNP), which runs the deceased executive of Scotland, roughly equivalent to a United States government.

The British government suggests that police have instituted a rule against the sale of “non-essential” Easter eggs https://t.co/zc960LktBo

– Breitbart London (@BreitbartLondon) March 30, 2020

Monica Lennon, a health spokeswoman for the Scottish Labor, emphasized that Calderwood’s actions were “extremely disappointing and hypocritical” and asked, “If the chief physician can’t lead by example, what chance do we have in convincing people to stay home?” ? “

Persistent questions along these lines, along with the accusations that an elitist was adopting “do as I say, not like me” postures at a time when many Scots and other ordinary British people without access, even in private gardens, are struggling with the lock and being. besieged by police for relatively slight offenses, made the position of the superior drug unsustainable.

“The Prime Minister and I have had one more conversation tonight and have agreed that justifying my behavior risks risk becoming a distraction from the work that is so important for the government and the medical profession to do. the country will go through this coronavirus pandemic. “he said in a statement confirming his resignation.

“After working hard on the government response, this is the last thing I want to do,” he added.

Khan’s London: Police Call Public to Report #Coronavirus ‘Hate Crimes’ https://t.co/EAyg7V5Rhd

– Breitbart London (@BreitbartLondon) March 29, 2020

Follow Jack Montgomery on Twitter: @JackBMontgomery

Follow Breitbart London on Facebook: Breitbart London